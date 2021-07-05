Interested in driving a lot of different cars? Well, a career in automotive journalism might be right for you, friend. Every year, carmakers roll out dozens of all-new vehicles in America, as well as dozens upon dozens more models on the receiving end of hefty mid-life refreshes, moderate updates and mild facelifts — and those of us who write about cars for a living try to drive as many of them as possible. In a usual year, it's not uncommon for car writers to drive 50 or 60 different vehicles; in some cases, they can even break into triple digits.

That said, while it's hard to find a truly bad car on sale today, there are some that certainly stand out more than others. Whether it's moving the ball forward on technology, delivering remarkable style or quality for the price, or simply being all-around excellent at their jobs, some cars are simply worthy of high praise as the best ones to spend your hard-earned money. Here in 2021, these are the new cars we've driven this year so far that fit that bill.