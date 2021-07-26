Today's Top Stories
Vegan Chicken Nuggets? Impossible.
Upgrade Your Skincare Routine with Caldera + Lab
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
This Is the Perfect Workout Recovery Drink

Enter to Win a Vansmith Mercedes Sprinter Van and Support Solar Power

Support a great cause. Maybe score the ultimate camper van

By Tyler Duffy
vansmith camper van
Vansmith

If you're anything like us — and if you're reading Gear Patrol, you probably are — bolting off into the wilderness in an exquisite custom camper van sounds just about perfect right now — or anytime, really. The trouble for most of us is those camper vans, especially off-road-ready Mercedes Sprinter 4x4-based ones, don't come cheap. The best conversions can run well into six-figure territory with the price of the van included.

If you can't afford the camper van of your dreams, you could always enter to win one and help support green energy initiatives. Omaze has teamed up with Colorado-based Vansmith to offer one of their awesome custom builds.

The vehicle itself is a Mercedes Benz 4x4 Sprinter Van with $80,000 to spend at Vansmith on a conversion, which is enough to do one of their exquisite high-end builds. Vansmith adds in their "Green Package," which includes all-natural build materials and a carbon offset package. You can also add exterior accessories like a bike rack and all-terrain tires. The package also includes an extra 25% of the anticipated retail value to cover income tax payments.

Vansmith can deliver your van directly to you. Alternatively, you can pick up your van on site in Colorado and take your first adventure road-tripping home.

Every donation supports the Honnold Foundation, started by professional rock climber Alex Honnold, which provides grants to promote solar energy development in the developing world.

The sweepstakes runs through November 5, 2021.

