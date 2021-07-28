Today's Top Stories
The MegaRaptor Is the Epic Super Duty Raptor Ford Won't Sell You

It makes an emphatic statement, with some surprisingly practical touches.

By Tyler Duffy
megaraptor
MegaRexx

Ford just launched the new F-150 Raptor, which we can't wait to drive. And a new 700-plus horsepower Raptor R is coming next year to take on the Ram 1500 TRX. But for the Ford truck fan who can't wait that long and wants to make a bit more of a statement, North Carolina-based MegaRexx Trucks is offering the MegaRaptor, a thoroughly bonkers build based on the Platinum F-250 Super Duty.

megaraptor
MegaRexx

MegaRexx leaves the interior cabin stock for the MegaRaptor — Ford already does an excellent job with truck interiors. And they don't modify the powertrain, which is the already prodigious 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel, which puts out 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque.

The company plows its effort into a far more aggressive MegaRaptor exterior. That starts with massive 46-inch XZL tires mounted to MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) wheels rated for 10,000 pounds each. The hyper-aggressive Smasher front bumper comes standard. Megarexx offers varying body widths and an array of options — including the ever-necessary locomotive horn — to allow you to build out your unique dream truck.

The Megaraptor does make a few nods to practicality. It's designed to make use of the 6.7-liter engine's towing capability. And MegaRexx makes a lot of space for the wheels with modifications to the fenders and firewall, allowing for a relatively modest 2.5-inch suspension lift and a lower center of gravity.

MegaRexx doesn't offer pricing for a MegaRaptor build on the website. But don't expect it to run cheap. The base F-250 Super Duty Platinum with the 6.7-liter turbodiesel will already cost in the $80,000 range before you begin modifying it. And MegaRexx will only do full rebuilds. Buyers can reserve a place in line with a $5,000 deposit. Builds take 2-3 months.

