The MegaRaptor Is the Epic Super Duty Raptor Ford Won't Sell You

Ford just launched the new F-150 Raptor, which we can't wait to drive. And a new 700-plus horsepower Raptor R is coming next year to take on the Ram 1500 TRX. But for the Ford truck fan who can't wait that long and wants to make a bit more of a statement, North Carolina-based MegaRexx Trucks is offering the MegaRaptor, a thoroughly bonkers build based on the Platinum F-250 Super Duty.

MegaRexx

MegaRexx leaves the interior cabin stock for the MegaRaptor — Ford already does an excellent job with truck interiors. And they don't modify the powertrain, which is the already prodigious 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel, which puts out 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque.

The company plows its effort into a far more aggressive MegaRaptor exterior. That starts with massive 46-inch XZL tires mounted to MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) wheels rated for 10,000 pounds each. The hyper-aggressive Smasher front bumper comes standard. Megarexx offers varying body widths and an array of options — including the ever-necessary locomotive horn — to allow you to build out your unique dream truck.

The Megaraptor does make a few nods to practicality. It's designed to make use of the 6.7-liter engine's towing capability. And MegaRexx makes a lot of space for the wheels with modifications to the fenders and firewall, allowing for a relatively modest 2.5-inch suspension lift and a lower center of gravity.

MegaRexx doesn't offer pricing for a MegaRaptor build on the website. But don't expect it to run cheap. The base F-250 Super Duty Platinum with the 6.7-liter turbodiesel will already cost in the $80,000 range before you begin modifying it. And MegaRexx will only do full rebuilds. Buyers can reserve a place in line with a $5,000 deposit. Builds take 2-3 months.

