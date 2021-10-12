Remember when Tesla unveiled an all-new version of the Roadster to great fanfare back in 2017? The company happily opened the order books and began taking $50,000 deposits — or full $250,000 payments for those who wanted a Founders Series version. Since then, we've heard plenty of wild claims about the car, such as the car having a SpaceX package with cold air thrusters allowing the Roadster to levitate and accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.1 seconds. But the production timeline — Tesla initially promised the car would come in 2020 — has been continually pushed back.



Well, quelle surprise — Elon Musk just announced that the Roadster's delivery timeline has been delayed yet again. After noting back in January the Roadster would be delayed until 2022, Musk just gave shareholders a new timeline of 2023 for series production of the Roadster, blaming industry-wide supply shortages for the delay.



2023 is now shaping up to be quite an eventful year for Tesla. The Cybertruck is on track to hit full production volume in 2023, even if a few vehicles technically arrive in 2022. Tesla has said it hopes to have the Semi truck in production by 2023. Last month, Musk gave 2023 as the target timeline for Tesla's new $25,000 car — and suggested that the car may arrive without a steering wheel, implying that Tesla will have achieved fully autonomous driving by 2023.



Titillating investors with promises of exciting things to come — and worrying about the deliverables later — has long been a pattern at Tesla. Musk notably announced that Tesla would (or could) achieve autonomous driving by the end of 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2017.



What's not clear is whether the delay aggravates any Tesla Roadster reservation holders. After all, there's a good bet that the customer plunking down $50,000 or $250,000 on a to-be-designed Tesla also owns a fair bit of Tesla stock — and has more than made that investment back since 2017.



LEARN MORE



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io