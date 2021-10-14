Camping trailers are a killer way to hit the open road and see the world on vacation, but deciding which size to go with certainly requires weighing some compromises. Go big, and you gain space and creature comforts, but towing requires a big vehicle and a lot of care; go small, and far more campsites are open to you, but you may not have the room for people and gear (like, say, a toilet) that you want.

Luckily, the Ultimate Camper from Ultimate Toys manages to combine many of the best attributes of large and small camping trailers into one — we're not ashamed to call it adorable — package.

Unlike, for example, Winnebago's small Hike 100, the Ultimate Camper comes with just one floor plan for now: a compact layout that puts the wet bath and kitchen at the front of the trailer, with the dinette area towards the rear. That dinette can seat up to five (if those five don't mind getting cozy), but three of them will have to leave come bedtime; the banquettes fold down to create a queen-sized bed for two.

Ultimate Camper Ultimate Camper

The company's website doesn't reveal any info about the water tanks, but you won't have to worry about a black water one; the Ultimate Camper uses a cassette toilet like the ones found on many camper vans, rather than a full flushing unit like most larger camping trailers and RVs.

The primary kitchen, located inside, packs a two-burner push-button propane stove and a microwave for cooking duties, as well as a stainless steel sink for prep and clean-up. If the weather's nice outside (or if the 69" interior height makes standing tough for long periods), you can also cook in the exterior kitchen mounted in the stern, which offers a sink, an ice chest and a grille (and speakers, so you can jam out while grilling, of course).

Ultimate Camper Ultimate Camper

At 15 feet, 3 inches long and just 2,500 pounds unladen (with a maximum moving weight of 2,900 lbs), the Ultimate Camper is light enough to be towed by most SUVs and trucks. Depending on your personal style predictions, you can choose between two vintage designs: the Classic and the Woody.

Ultimate Camper Ultimate Camper

Ultimate Toys hasn't listed a price for this teardrop trailer just yet, but assuming it falls in line with the broader market, we'd expect it to come in somewhere between $20K–$30K. (We'll update this post if we learn more.)

