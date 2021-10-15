We thought Toyota outdid themselves for the SEMA show in 2020 when they built the ultimate camping trailer Tacoma owners did not know they needed — from a second Tacoma bed. But as it turns out, Toyota is cooking up something even cooler and Tacoma-related for the 2021 SEMA show.

Toyota has announced on their YouTube page that they're building "Tacozilla," an off-roading camper homage to Toyota's truck-based camper collaborations with Chinook in the 1970s. It will be a custom truck camper built on a modern Tacoma TRD Sport with a manual transmission.

The project isn't complete yet, so we only have an artist rendering of how it will look. But Toyota plans call for a tiny, full-service motorhome with a sleeper compartment above the cab, a kitchen, a dining table and a toilet. Toyota says it will be a beast that will do the business off-road with minimal overhangs. The drawing shows chunky Cooper Discoverer tires and a sweet vintage color scheme as well.

We should see the finished Tacozilla unveiled at or around the time of the 2021 SEMA Show, which runs Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas. The video, by the way, is labeled "Episode 1," which suggests Toyota will be chronicling the build process toward the completed vehicle.

It's not clear that Toyota will put a Tacoma-based factory truck camper into production — we still can't buy a Tacoma bed trailer. But even the most outlandish car concepts have some connection to what the automaker is considering for future product plans.

And hey, if you don't want to wait for Toyota to build a camper, you could always outfit your Tacoma to be the ideal car camper yourself.

