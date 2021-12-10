VW May Be Building Our Dream ID. Buzz-Based Electric Camper Van

Volkswagen builds several cool cars that don't come to America. One of them is a fancy camper van named the California. And in a circuitous way, VW just confirmed it is building an electric version called the ID. California.



VW dropped the news in a humdrum press release about its European plant organization during the brand's push for electrification. Volkswagen confirmed it would be building an ID. California in Hanover alongside Audi's exciting new Artemis car and the bodywork for an upcoming Bentley model.



We don't know much about the ID. California beyond the name. Using "ID" suggests it will run on VW's MEB electric car platform. The rational path of least resistance for VW to build one would be to base it on the ID. Buzz microbus, which will be an EV throwback to the classic VW Bus. It will be able to level up to a 110 kWh battery pack and deliver nearly 300 miles of range.



One outstanding question dear to our hearts is whether VW will sell the ID. California in the United States. It has been nearly 20 years since VW stopped selling campers in the United States — the sales numbers then didn't justify the cost of bringing them to the American market. VW has been reticent to bring certain EVs to America, like the new ID.3 hatchback.



But camping vehicles have continued to explode in popularity. VW is already bringing the passenger version of the ID. Buzz to America, which should reduce the costs to bring the ID. California over if it ends up being based on it. So never say never. Even if Volkswagen does not bring over the ID. California per se, it would be surprising if the brand did not lean into the #VanLife angle in America and offer a myriad of customization and camping accessories.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io