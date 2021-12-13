By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)

But EVs are just getting warmed up, of course, with most carmakers still yet to release their contenders into the most popular vehicle segments. And when it comes to electric pickup trucks, Chevrolet seems poised to claim dominance when it launches its new Silverado EV in 2023 — at least, according to General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

"What [the Silverado EV] offers, I think will be unmatched," Barra told a meeting of the Automotive Press Association in Detroit last Thursday, according to CNBC.

Barra was light on specifics as to how the electric Silverado will outdo the competition — which isn't surprising, as her statement was effectively just one of many teasers ahead of the pickup truck's forthcoming reveal at CES in early January 2022. (The image at the top of this story, which previews the truck's glass roof and ginormous infotainment screen, is another.) Still, she did take the opportunity to throw a little shade at Chevy's longtime crosstown rival — specifically, the Ford F-150 Lightning, which is expected to beat the Silverado to market by roughly a year or so.

Chevy's first EV pickup, Barra said, will "educate people on what you can do with an electric truck when you have an electric truck platform,” according to CNBC. That was taken as a veiled shot at the Lightning, which is based on a modified version of the same platform as the existing gas- and diesel-powered F-150.

Given that Ford's electric pickup is racking up pre-orders like gangbusters — more than 200,000 F-150 Lightnings have been called dibs on, forcing Ford to put a halt to any more orders for the moment — it seems likely that Chevrolet's interpretation of an EV full-size truck will sell like hotcakes as well, regardless of what additional features GM integrates that the Blue Oval's rig lacks. Still, considering the cool capabilities we've seen from EV trucks already — crab walks, tank turns, camp kitchens, vehicle-to-home power — we're excited to see what Chevy has in store for us.

