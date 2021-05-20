After dropping a sneak preview behind the president yesterday, Ford has revealed its all-new electric pickup truck: the F-150 Lightning.

Automotive manufacturers have been offering different takes on the electric pickup. Rivian built a lux adventure vehicle. GM went for pricey, all-out performance. Tesla did...well, whatever the Cybertruck is going to be. Ford has taken a different tack with the F-150 Lightning: It’s the F-150 Americans love, just electric and with some cool features the standard truck does not have.

Here’s what you need to know.