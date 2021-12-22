Sure, there are a lot of cool off-road camping trailers out there. But typically, the added capability to follow your off-roader into the great beyond forces you to sacrifice living space and amenities. A German company, Hunter Nature, has resolved that problem with their Campravan Raptor XC — a slide-out, extendable camping trailer.

The Raptor XC's rear compartment extends out 6.9 feet to provide a sleeping compartment when parked. Owners can roll it out manually — Hunter Nature says it's a 30-second job for one person — or choose an optional electric motor to do it automatically.

Courtesy Courtesy

That extendable compartment leaves room for an L-shaped sleeping area — which can convert into another sleeping bed to bring the sleeping capacity to four —as well as a wet bath with a toilet and a shower and a kitchenette with a refrigerator, two-burner stove and sink. The trailer also has a panoramic roof and large windows to let in natural light. The trailer also has insulated walls and a Truma 4 CP plus heating system for use in cold weather.

For off-roading capability, the Raptor XC has 31-inch BF Goodrich tires, and you can add an optional air suspension. The trailer shows a fair amount of articulation in the display videos. The trailer weighs 2,778 pounds, allowing it to be towed by a crossover like the Subaru Outback Wilderness.

The Hunter Nature website does not mention pricing or availability for the Campravan Raptor XC, but we feel safe assuming it won't be available Stateside. Uncrate lists the price for the trailer at $44,000.

LEARN MORE



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io