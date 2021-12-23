Today's Top Stories
1
The John Mayer G-Shock Is a Collab We Love
2
3 Tips for Buying a Lab-Grown Diamond This Year
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
How Two Outdoorsmen Prep for Winter

Subaru Just Teased What Could Be Its Most Mind-Blowing Vehicle Yet

The STI performance brand is heading in a new direction.

By Tyler Duffy
subaru electric sti concept preview image
Subaru

We know you're likely currently thinking about things like Christmas and New Year's, but the car world calendar never stops — which means we're already looking forward to the Tokyo Auto Salon that's happening in January 2022. Mitsubishi has teased some intriguing new performance brand offerings already, but they're not the only carmaker doing so. Subaru just announced four new STI-branded performance cars that they will bring to the show. And those new cars could highlight some exciting developments for vehicles heading to America.

STI E-RA Concept

Subaru describes this concept vaguely as "a new project launched with an aim of gaining experience and practice in new technologies in the world of motorsport which is making its way toward a carbon-neutral era." In other words: it will be an electric Subaru STI-branded vehicle, which is notable for a company that has been a laggard about getting hybrid models into production. We don't yet know where it resides on the continuum between a thought experiment and an imminent production model like the Solterra SUV.

subaru wrx concept
Subaru

WRX S4 STI Performance Concept

We just drove the new WRX performance sedan; this concept teaser reveals the next-gen WRX front fascia with an STI logo, so we're guessing it should offer a preview of what the WRX's high-performance big brother will look like. Subaru says the WRX will show off a carbon rear spoiler, a performance muffler and customized STI performance parts.

Related Stories
These Are the 17 Best Cars to Buy in 2022
The Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
Um, Subaru Designed a Flying Motorcycle

Levorg STI Concept

Subaru does not sell the road-going Levorg wagon in America. We've heard it drives as well as you would imagine, but has no shot of arriving Stateside — because Americans don't buy wagons. This concept is a Levorg tarted up with STI performance parts.

Subaru BRZ STI Performance

This car — notably not labeled as a "concept "— is a BRZ with "cherry red decorations to express driving enjoyment" and STI performance parts. America already gets the BRZ. So this could be a look at some OEM accessories that Subaru could offer — if not an eventual STI version of the BRZ.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Best Active Speakers of 2022
You Can Now Buy a Convertible Land Rover Defender
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
KitchenAid’s World-Famous Stand Mixer Is $110 Off
Check Out This Extendable Off-Road Camping Trailer
BMW May Have Another Mystery M Car Arriving Soon
Want to Buy the OG Royal Oak? Here’s Your Chance
Audi's Future Super-Fast SUV Could Scare Tesla
Not Ready for Electric Cars? Try a Plug-in Hybrid
Help Those in Need by Buying Bourbon Right Now
The White House Just Launched a Major EV Push