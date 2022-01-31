Today's Top Stories
You Won't Believe How Much the Jeep Grand Cherokee Hybrid Costs

If you want plug-in power, be prepared to pay well north of $50K.

By Tyler Duffy
2022 jeep® grand cherokee trailhawk 4xe delivers up to 24 inches of water fording capability
Stellantis

Last year, Jeep debuted the all-new Grand Cherokee. We drove the standard two-row version and the new three-row Grand Cherokee L model last year. Next up, arriving in spring 2022, is the plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe, which will get the same powertrain as the Wrangler 4xe. Jeep just announced the pricing for the new SUV — which we're hoping to drive soon — and it's not going to be cheap.

The base model Grand Cherokee 4xe will start at $57,700. It won't be equipped like a "base" Grand Cherokee, instead coming with uplevel features like Capri leather seats and Jeep's Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system. But, still, that's steep. And it only goes up from there.

The 4xe Trailhawk trim above that will start at $62,485. You'll also be able to level up to the Summit Reserve 4xe — with the fancy McIntosh sound system — starting at $74,300. And keep in mind, those prices don't include Jeep's hefty $1,795 destination charge. — so you're pretty much right at $60,000 for the cheapest Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Like the Wrangler 4xe, the Grand Cherokee should be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit. But remember, that tax credit is non-refundable; you would only get the full credit if you owe at least $7,500 on next year's taxes. And with current supply and demand firmly in the dealer's favor, it's not clear whether many of them will be rolling the full $7,500 into the lease payments to bring down those costs.

We can argue about whether Jeep has become a luxury brand, but it has become a marque that affluent buyers don't mind paying a premium for. And with this pricing, buyers will be cross-shopping with brands like BMW.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses.
