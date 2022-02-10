The All-New Ford Ranger Raptor Debuts This Month

The next-generation Ford Ranger launch has been a bit confusing here in America. The global Ranger has already been revealed. That model should be substantially similar to the Ranger we get in America — likely without the diesel engines and the stick shift. But we're still waiting to hear what exactly will happen with the Ranger stateside and when.

While we wait, global markets are getting a look at their new Ranger Raptor. Ford just released a new teaser video of it undergoing testing. The new desert-running truck will be unveiled on February 22. And it should bear a lot of resemblance to the Ranger Raptor Ford almost undoubtedly will bring to America this time around.

Ford decided not to bring the Ranger Raptor to the U.S. when they brought the current generation Ranger back. It would have required a redesign — the Ranger Raptor abroad used a diesel engine — and there was some danger it would undercut the F-150 Raptor, which was then more affordably priced. But now, the F-150 Raptor has moved upmarket. Ford is expanding the Raptor subbrand with a Bronco Raptor. A Ranger version is almost inevitable.

We don't know for sure what the Ranger Raptor will look like beyond the obligatory flared fenders and FORD grille. If the truck follows in the Bronco Raptor's footsteps, that would mean a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 putting out 400 horsepower and a TBD amount of torque with a 10-speed automatic (note the shift paddles in the video).

However, the Ranger Raptor should be less exuberant than the Bronco one. The Bronco Raptor, with its standard 37-inch wheels, is more expensive than the F-150 Raptor, starting at nearly $70,000. Ford's target starting price for a Ranger Raptor would probably be in the low $50,000s.

