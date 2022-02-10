The Ford Bronco Everglades Is Ready To Hit the Swamp

Last year — after a very long wait — Ford finally brought the all-new Bronco into production. For 2022, the brand is fleshing out that Built Wild lineup. Ford already revealed the high-performance, desert-running Bronco Raptor earlier this year; now comes the all-new Bronco Everglades (which, presumably, just beat out the name Bronco Florida Man).

The Bronco Everglades not quite as wild as the Raptor — after all, that one has standard 37-inch tires. But it's still, as the name suggests, a badass, turnkey, fully-loaded, mud-running Bronco.