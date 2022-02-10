The Ford Bronco Everglades Is Ready To Hit the Swamp
How does 36.4 inches of water fording capability sound?
Last year — after a very long wait — Ford finally brought the all-new Bronco into production. For 2022, the brand is fleshing out that Built Wild lineup. Ford already revealed the high-performance, desert-running Bronco Raptor earlier this year; now comes the all-new Bronco Everglades (which, presumably, just beat out the name Bronco Florida Man).
The Bronco Everglades not quite as wild as the Raptor — after all, that one has standard 37-inch tires. But it's still, as the name suggests, a badass, turnkey, fully-loaded, mud-running Bronco.
The Bronco Everglades trim includes a factory-installed snorkel on the passenger-side A-pillar. It features swappable plates that can change the inlet direction to adapt to different conditions. With its other improvements, the Bronco Everglades packs 36.4 inches of water-fording capability. The Everglades trim also adds a 10,000-pound Warn winch with a 100-foot line.
Ford uses the smaller 2.3-liter inline-four engine for the Everglades trim, mated solely to the 10-speed automatic transmission. Everglades includes the Sasquatch off-road package , which levels up to massive 35-inch mud-terrain tires, rock rails and a roof rack. You also get the steel bash plate used in the Badlands and Black Diamond trims and squared-off wheel arches.
The Desert Sand color pictured here will be low-volume and Everglades trim exclusive. Ford will also offer the Bronco Everglades in Eruption Green, Area 51, Shadow Black and Cactus Gray.
The Bronco Everglades will join the lineup in summer 2022. Ford will begin taking orders for the Bronco Everglades in March, but only from existing Bronco reservation holders. Pricing will start at $53,000, plus a $1,495 destination charge.
