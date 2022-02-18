Today's Top Stories
One of Our Favorite Sports Cars Just Got A Good Bit More Expensive

It's chasing the VW GTI upmarket.

By Tyler Duffy
subaru wrx
Subaru

Subaru had us out to drive the manual version of the all-new 2022 WRX sedan in December. It's excellent. The brand stuck to the tried-and-true WRX formula, and if you're one of the maniacs who want to drive one daily, you won't be disappointed. Subaru didn't give us the WRX pricing then, but told us it would not "differ radically" from the outgoing 2021 model.

Now, however, we have the official WRX pricing. And we may have a different interpretation of "radically."

The base price for the barebones WRX is $29,105, which is $1,610 more than the 2021 model. That figure does not include the non-negotiable $995 destination and delivery charge, which brings the minimum price to $30,100. So, officially, the WRX can no longer appear on any "most fun car you can get for under $30,000" lists.

An even bigger price leap comes at the top end. The WRX Limited trim with the Subaru Performance Transmission (don't let Subaru catch you calling it a CVT) begins at $38,245. And the new fancy WRX GT trim — SPT only with electronically controlled dampers, a customizable drive mode select and Recaro front seats — starts at $41,895. That's $4,650 more expensive than the 2021 WRX STI — without getting the enhanced power output.

Subaru bumping the WRX prices shouldn't surprise you too much. The car market has been one of the hardest-hit segments in the current "boomflation" cycle — and that pricing still leaves the WRX starting a few hundred cheaper than its main rival, the Volkswagen Golf GTI. We can probably expect the WRX STI — which may arrive later this year — will be priced right around its rival VW Golf R, which starts at $43,645.

