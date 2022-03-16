Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
There Is a Leatherman Tool for Every Adventure
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Whiskey Is Irish and American

Audi Is About to Reveal the Electric Car We Really Want

The electric era at Audi is really worth getting excited about.

By Tyler Duffy
audi electric car grille teaser image
Audi

The future is coming soon at Audi. Like many of its competitors, the German brand has promised to go all-electric and stop launching combustion models in 2026. And that future is going to include electric wagons. Last year, Audi introduced a stunning A6 E-Tron electric liftback concept; now, Audi has just teased an Avant version of it. And In case you've forgotten, "Avant" in Audi terminology means wagon.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Wagons — once super-popular but now often pushed to the side — are set to make a lot of sense moving forward. Electric vehicles need to be aerodynamic; one of car buyers' foremost considerations is space. The best way to provide space in an aerodynamic package, then, will be a sleek, low-riding wagon. And a wagon is what many upcoming electric cars will functionally be...even if car companies call them crossovers for marketing purposes.

We don't have much information about the Audi A6 Avant E-Tron. The A6 E-Tron concept threw out 469 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque and 435 miles of range as target figures, so similar outputs should be expected here. Previous reporting had Audi unveiling a production A6 E-Tron in 2022, with the A6 Avant E-Tron following in 2023.

What we're really excited about, though, is Audi eventually fleshing out that electric wagon lineup. Autocar reports that Audi will allegedly follow up the aforementioned cars with an RS 6 E-Tron, which could pack a power output similar to the E-Tron GT's 637 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque — a significant bump over the combustion RS6 Avant with its twin-turbo V8 engine. There would presumably be room for an all-wheel drive Allroad version of the A6 Avant E-Tron as well.

Audi coming out with an electric wagon is one more sign that many cars we love will get similar EV versions — and those versions will often be objective improvements over the originals.

Related Stories
The Best Rooftop Cargo Boxes You Can Buy
The Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Subaru Just Killed Off Its Most Exciting Car
The Biggest Watch Releases of the Year Are Coming
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Is a Shoe You Can Wear At Home and Outside
Volvo's New Flagship: Everything You Should Know
Burton Posthumous Virgil Abloh Collaboration
This Ford Patent Could Save the Mustang
This Collection Doesn't Look Like Dockers's Usual
Patagonia, Dogfish Head Team Up on a New Beer
Volvo Just Gave Its Best Cars a Massive Upgrade
Osprey's New Pack Benefits from 3-D Printing