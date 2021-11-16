Like many luxury automakers, Audi is going electric. The brand announced it will stop launching combustion models by 2026. Audi was one of the first non-Tesla automakers out of the gate with an EV, the E-Tron SUV, and the brand has been fleshing out its EV lineup with stunners like the E-Tron GT. Now, according to a new report, one of Audi's most beloved enthusiast's cars may soon get an electric version.

Audi recently launched the A6 E-Tron concept, a hatchback with a sloping rear roofline. There's likely a wagon version coming as well. Autocar is reporting that Audi will produce an RS 6 E-Tron alongside it, an electric version of the RS 6 Avant.

Autocar expects that the RS 6 E-Tron will launch alongside the production A6 E-Tron in 2023. It will use VW Group's premium PPE EV platform. The RS 6 E-Tron will reportedly not be as menacing or distinct-looking visually as the RS 6 Avant is, although interior space will be comparable to the current RS 6 Avant.

The report says the RS 6 E-Tron power output will be close to the RS E-Tron GT, which can boost up to 637 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque. However, the RS 6 E-Tron probably won't match the 3.0-second 0-62 mph time due to the added weight. Autocar thinks the RS6 E-Tron range will be less than the max of 435 miles available from the PPE platform, which works out to around 388 miles on EPA testing. But the RS 6 E-Tron should get PPE fast-charging capability to add about 166 miles of range in 10 minutes.

There's no mention in the report of how much the RS 6 E-Tron will cost. But considering the combustion RS 6 Avant starts at $116,500 and the RS E-Tron GT begins at $142,400, you can expect it to be pricey. If you're worried about the future of the V8 RS 6 Avant (and having enough time to save up to buy one), don't fret. The combustion model should stick around for a few years while Audi transitions to a fully electric brand (and hopefully ditches the confusing E-Tron naming convention).

