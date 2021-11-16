Today's Top Stories
Audi's Coolest Car May Undergo a Massive Change Soon

The important thing is that 600-horsepower Audi wagons should be around for the long haul.

By Tyler Duffy
audi rs 6 avant red 2021
Will Sabel Courtney

Like many luxury automakers, Audi is going electric. The brand announced it will stop launching combustion models by 2026. Audi was one of the first non-Tesla automakers out of the gate with an EV, the E-Tron SUV, and the brand has been fleshing out its EV lineup with stunners like the E-Tron GT. Now, according to a new report, one of Audi's most beloved enthusiast's cars may soon get an electric version.

Audi recently launched the A6 E-Tron concept, a hatchback with a sloping rear roofline. There's likely a wagon version coming as well. Autocar is reporting that Audi will produce an RS 6 E-Tron alongside it, an electric version of the RS 6 Avant.

Autocar expects that the RS 6 E-Tron will launch alongside the production A6 E-Tron in 2023. It will use VW Group's premium PPE EV platform. The RS 6 E-Tron will reportedly not be as menacing or distinct-looking visually as the RS 6 Avant is, although interior space will be comparable to the current RS 6 Avant.

The report says the RS 6 E-Tron power output will be close to the RS E-Tron GT, which can boost up to 637 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque. However, the RS 6 E-Tron probably won't match the 3.0-second 0-62 mph time due to the added weight. Autocar thinks the RS6 E-Tron range will be less than the max of 435 miles available from the PPE platform, which works out to around 388 miles on EPA testing. But the RS 6 E-Tron should get PPE fast-charging capability to add about 166 miles of range in 10 minutes.

There's no mention in the report of how much the RS 6 E-Tron will cost. But considering the combustion RS 6 Avant starts at $116,500 and the RS E-Tron GT begins at $142,400, you can expect it to be pricey. If you're worried about the future of the V8 RS 6 Avant (and having enough time to save up to buy one), don't fret. The combustion model should stick around for a few years while Audi transitions to a fully electric brand (and hopefully ditches the confusing E-Tron naming convention).

