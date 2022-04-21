Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Cooling, Energy-Saving Fabric for Healthier Nights
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

America's Meanest Pickup Truck Won't Go Extinct Anytime Soon

Hellcats are dying. But dinosaur-themed pickups are here to stay.

By Tyler Duffy
ram rebel trx
Ram

Stellantis will embrace fuel economy over the coming decade. Dodge is phasing out its V8 muscle cars after 2023. Jeep's big SUVs are transitioning to inline-six power. And we wouldn't be surprised to see gas-powered Ram 1500 pickups follow suit. But these dramatic shifts won't affect the future of the Ram 1500 TRX.

Ram brand CEO Mike Koval Jr. told Motor Authority that the 700-hp plus Ram 1500 TRX would continue past 2023 and do so in its current form. If "current form" includes the 702 horsepower 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, the truck would remain perhaps the least efficient vehicle sold in America, earning just 12 mpg combined.

A looser interpretation of "current form" could mean the present truck but a different powertrain. The Ram 1500 TRX, presumably, could pair the new high-output "Twin-Turbo 510" version of the Hurricane inline-six with an electric motor to match (or even exceed) the current 702 hp output more efficiently. And — just spit-balling here — that might leave Ram room to offer a baby TRX to take on Ford's base Raptor with just the Twin-Turbo 510.

Koval was unequivocal when asked whether the Ram 1500 would get a four-cylinder engine; it will not. So if Ram does end up offering a hybrid 1500 model — in addition to the range-extender coming with the electric — it will likely be based on the hurricane inline-six rather than using the same 2.0-liter PHEV setup as the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe. He also noted that there is no firm timeline yet for Ram to abandon combustion engines altogether.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
The Ram Electric Pickup: What You Need to Know
Ram May Have Two New Small Pickups Coming

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Sonos Should Release a Cheap Soundbar in June
This Might Be the Best Office Chair You Can Buy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Chevy May build an Even Crazier Silverado ZR2
BMW's New 7 Series Goes Both Gas and Electric
Dive Watch Fans Will Flip for These Seiko Clocks
This Dank Beer Is Perfect for 4/20 Drinking
This Accessory Gives Your iPhone a Shutter Button
How Ikea Is Diving Into the World of Speakers
Satisfy's All-New 4/20 Collection
Vans Celebrates 4/20 With Three Wild Weed Sneakers