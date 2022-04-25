GM Just Confirmed Its Wildest Corvette Plan Yet

General Motors announced ambitious plans to go all (or mostly) electric by 2035. That means the brand's iconic cars are going electric. We just received news about one of them from LinkedIn. And, incredibly, it wasn't from an engineer spilling the beans on what powertrain they were working on. GM's president Mark Reuss announced that Chevy will build a fully-electric Corvette.

We knew Chevy had an extensive lineup of Corvettes on the way. But Reuss confirmed that a new all-electric Corvette would be coming based on the Ultium platform, which underpins the new Hummer EV SUT. Reuss didn't provide details on the specs or timeline, only noting the Corvette EV would arrive "in the future." But he did note that an "electrified" — aka hybrid — Vette will come next year.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

That electrified Corvette arriving in 2023 is likely to be the E-Ray. Reports have that Corvette adding an electric motor to the 495 hp naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 in the Corvette Stingray. Total output is expected to be around 650 horsepower, and it will be all-wheel drive.

The E-Ray eventually will be followed by another hybrid, the Zora. That car should get the powertrain from the eventual ZR1 — a twin-turbocharged version of the 5.5-liter V8 used in the Corvette Z06 — and add another electric motor for 1,000 horsepower. It's not clear whether an all-electric Vette would supersede the Zora as the brand's halo performance model or be its own thing.

Not so long ago, an electric Corvette would have sounded like a radical departure. But Chevy already did the hard part — converting the Corvette to a mid-engine supercar layout and ditching the manual transmission. And with the Corvette already going hybrid and all-wheel-drive, an eventual electric model feels like a natural evolution.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io