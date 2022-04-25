Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Cooling, Energy-Saving Fabric for Healthier Nights
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

GM Just Confirmed Its Wildest Corvette Plan Yet

A few years ago it would have been unthinkable.

By Tyler Duffy
2020 chevrolet corvette stingray
Chevrolet

General Motors announced ambitious plans to go all (or mostly) electric by 2035. That means the brand's iconic cars are going electric. We just received news about one of them from LinkedIn. And, incredibly, it wasn't from an engineer spilling the beans on what powertrain they were working on. GM's president Mark Reuss announced that Chevy will build a fully-electric Corvette.

We knew Chevy had an extensive lineup of Corvettes on the way. But Reuss confirmed that a new all-electric Corvette would be coming based on the Ultium platform, which underpins the new Hummer EV SUT. Reuss didn't provide details on the specs or timeline, only noting the Corvette EV would arrive "in the future." But he did note that an "electrified" — aka hybrid — Vette will come next year.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

That electrified Corvette arriving in 2023 is likely to be the E-Ray. Reports have that Corvette adding an electric motor to the 495 hp naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 in the Corvette Stingray. Total output is expected to be around 650 horsepower, and it will be all-wheel drive.

The E-Ray eventually will be followed by another hybrid, the Zora. That car should get the powertrain from the eventual ZR1 — a twin-turbocharged version of the 5.5-liter V8 used in the Corvette Z06 — and add another electric motor for 1,000 horsepower. It's not clear whether an all-electric Vette would supersede the Zora as the brand's halo performance model or be its own thing.

Not so long ago, an electric Corvette would have sounded like a radical departure. But Chevy already did the hard part — converting the Corvette to a mid-engine supercar layout and ditching the manual transmission. And with the Corvette already going hybrid and all-wheel-drive, an eventual electric model feels like a natural evolution.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
Here's Why the Corvette's Interior Looks So Odd
How Does the C8 Corvette Handle a Snowy Winter?
Why the CT5-V Blackwing Didn't Get GM's Best V8
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Create Clean Water On the Go With This New Bottle
New Balance Is Entering the Luxury Market
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Character on "Winning Time" Is This Lamp
Lexus May Be Building the New SUV It Needs
The Kia Telluride Just Got More Adventurous
This Might Be the Best Office Chair You Can Buy
BMW's New 7 Series Goes Both Gas and Electric
Lost in Tokyo? Look Down at Your Shoes
Dive Watch Fans Will Flip for These Seiko Clocks
This Brand Wants You to Shower With Your Partner