At first glance, it would be easy to assume the Living Vehicle luxury travel trailer is just like any of the others on the market, but it quickly sets itself apart from other camping trailers with its build quality and thoughtfully engineered functions. Some standout features that make for a luxurious experience include a spa-style bathroom, a fold-down patio, a residential-style kitchen, a sleeping setup built for a king and an off-grid office outfitted with Apple's latest professional tech.

Living Vehicle

For 2023, Living Vehicle has added the first Atmospheric Water Generator system, which extracts potable water from the humidity in the air. They have worked with Watergen, the atmospheric drinking water market trailblazers. The system is an absolute game changer as it can considerably extend the time you can spend off the grid by providing up to five gallons of clean drinking water a day. It minimizes the need to go to crowded RV parks to refill, even in arid locations.

To further technological independence, their LVEnergy system is exceptionally well equipped to provide a seemingly endless power supply, with high-power, flexible solar panels made by SunPower — generating up to 3,400W — supplying Lithium-Ion batteries. The system includes an alternator, generator and the ability to connect to shore power for backup options.



Living Vehicle

As you would expect, the 2023 Living Vehicle's build quality and cutting-edge innovation do not come cheap. The base CORE model starts at $339,995 and you can level all the way up to a flagship PRO-EV model that starts at $509,995. Trailers are available for order now and require a 10-12 month lead time.

Living Vehicle The 2023 Model Lineup livingvehicle.com RESERVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io