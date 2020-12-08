Ford's New F-150 Tremor Is a Practical Raptor Alternative With Bronco Off-Road Tech

Following in the footsteps of the Ranger and Super Duty pickups, Ford has announced a new Tremor off-road package for the F-150. Consider the package a middle-tier off-road option — offering more capability than the FX4 package but avoiding the full-on excess of the F-150 Raptor.

The Tremor package will be available on SuperCrew 4x4 trucks with the short 5.5-foot bed. All Tremor trucks will use Ford’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The package upgrades the suspension components, offering a one-inch wider stance and wheel travel increases in front, one-inch, and rear, 1.5-inch. It will have a 27.6-degree approach angle, a 21.2-degree breakover angle and a 24.3-degree departure angle.

Opting for the Tremor Package will add the front bash plate and torque-on-demand transfer case from the F-150 Raptor, as well as Active Orange (not to be confused with the Bronco's Cyber Orange) detailing.

Ford

Ford also includes some off-roading tech that it has trotted out on the new Bronco. The F-150 Tremor will have Trail One Pedal Drive for rock crawling, Trail Control off-road cruise control and Trail Turn Assist to reduce the F-150’s steering radius.

What the Tremor package won’t do is sacrifice the F-150’s ability to do truck stuff. The F-150 Tremor will have a 10,900-pound tow rating and handle a 1,885-pound payload — both are significantly better than the F-150 Raptor — as well as offering options like Ford’s Pro-Power onboard generator.

Ford says the Tremor Package will be available for order in summer 2021. No word on pricing, though the Tremor package costs $4,290 on the Ranger and $3,975 on the Super Duty.

