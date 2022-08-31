Today's Top Stories
Rivian Has Another Slick Off-Road Adventure Feature Coming

Helpful whether you're sleeping in a rooftop tent or whipping up a meal with the camp kitchen.

By Tyler Duffy
rivian r1t camp kitchen in use with a tent on top of the bed
Rivian

Outdoor adventure has been a pivotal part of the Rivian brand since it launched as an EV startup. The first two vehicles, the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, are extremely capable off-roaders with several nifty features for camping. And Rivian's CEO R.J. Scaringe just announced a new one on social media called Camp Mode, which Rivian's vehicles will receive in the next OTA update.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The standout feature of Camp Mode is a self-leveling suspension. Camp Mode will allow a Rivian to level itself when parked on uneven terrain — what one typically finds in the great outdoors. Leveling the vehicle would be helpful whether you're car camping, sleeping in a rooftop tent or whipping up a gourmet lunch with Rivian's pull-out electric camp kitchen.

Scaringe mentioned several other Camp Mode features including a courtesy mode that would allow you to adjust the noise levels and the ability to turn the vehicle displays off. Camp Mode will let you put the Rivian into a "deep sleep" if you want to preserve the battery life while staying off the grid for a bit. Scaringe also noted the mirrors will operate as floodlights.

Scaringe's tweet was an informal preview. We'd expect more detailed information from Rivian about Camp Mode features and a roll-out timeline to be forthcoming.

Of course, the ever-present question with Rivian is not the ingenuity of the features or the capability of the vehicles but how many reservation holders will become owners with access to them. Rivian delivered fewer than 6,000 vehicles during the first half of 2022, with potentially more than ten times that on waitlists. The brand has only just started delivering R1S SUVs to non-Rivian employees.

