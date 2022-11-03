Custom camper vans are a huge growth market — especially the adventure van variety. Ford wants to make entering that #vanlife more accessible with the Transit Trail, a more off-road-ready version of their Transit commercial van. Now, Ford is not going full-on Bronco with the accessories to claim the camper van aftermarket. But they aim to provide the ultimate, capable base van to get you to the trailhead — whether you want to commission a third-party van builder, or build it yourself.

With the Transit Trail, Ford handles the "scary parts" of van building that are time-consuming, expensive and require specialized knowledge. Ford's off-road suspension spares you a third-party mod and ensures the suspension lift is done safely, under warranty (three years, 36,000 miles bumper to bumper) and plays nicely with the driver assistance tech.

Ford can also add a roof vent fan, which means you don't have to drill into the roof and install it yourself. Plus, an Upfitter Package configures the electrical system to handle powering additional accessories. The Transit Trail, no matter how you outfit the interior, will be a stock Ford vehicle, repairable at Ford's network of 3,000-plus dealers and service centers.

The Transit Trail uses Ford's 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine, which puts out 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque in this configuration. That engine pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission and Ford's Intelligent AWD system, which offers five drive modes, including Mud/Ruts. The Transit Trail is available in Medium Roof and High Roof versions. You can also opt for an extended-length High Roof model. The Transit Trail can tow up to 6,500 pounds with the Heavy Duty Tow package.

Ride height is increased by 3.5 inches with a 2.25-inch suspension lift and larger 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires. The total ground clearance for the Transit Trail is 6.7 inches. Ford widened the Transit track by an extra 2.75 inches front and rear for added stability. Appearance modifications include a black grille, 16-inch black alloy wheels, cladding, splash guards and a "skid plate-style" front bumper.

Starting MSRP for the 2023 Ford Transit Trail is $65,975, which does not include the destination fee. Buyers can find more information about potential third-party partners at Fordupfits.com.

