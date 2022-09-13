Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Stay Adventure Ready with AETHER's New Ojai Boot
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Shop Prrl Labs Futuristic Cannabis Accessories
5
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?

Meet the Airstream Rangeline, a New Affordable Camper Van

Is the Interstate too pricey for you? Check out the Rangeline.

By Tyler Duffy
airstream rangeline parked in a field with mountains in the background and a mountain biker in the foreground
Airstream

Airstream refers to its camper vans as "touring coaches." One could also refer to them as RVs or Class B motorhomes. Whatever you want to refer to them, they are premium vehicles; the cheapest Airstream touring coach, the Interstate 19, starts around $200,000. Airstream now offers a more affordable option with a new camper van, the Rangeline.

The Rangeline is the first Airstream vehicle to use the Ram Promaster 3500 chassis; Airstream's Interstate coaches use the Mercedes Sprinter chassis. They use Chrysler's ubiquitous 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar engine, which also powers the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica minivan, among other vehicles. That engine pairs with a 9-speed automatic. The Rangeline offers a "high-traction front wheel drive" system, which should be the next most weather-capable thing to all-wheel drive.

long haired man in airstream rangeline interior
Airstream
airstream rangeline
Airstream

At 21 feet, the Rangeline is about nine inches shorter than a Ram 3500 pickup with an eight-foot bed. The standard configuration sleeps two on an elevated bed above a storage area with accommodations for another two sleepers available from an optional pop-top. The Rangeline has four belted seats when the vehicle is in motion.

Airstream does not use any diesel fuel with the new Rangeline. Appliances — including a 3.2 cu. ft. refrigerator, an 0.4 cu. ft. freezer and a stowable and portable electric cooktop — are all electric. The Rangeline's hydronic heating and hot water system draws gasoline from the fuel tank.

airstream rangeline driving on a rural two lane road
Airstream

Other Rangeline features include front seats that swivel to face an adjustable flex table and a space-saving wet bath that incorporates a skin, shower and toilet. An integrated L track system provides secure gear storage and MOLLE panels affixed to the rear doors for additional storage.

The Rangeline is dramatically cheaper than the Airstream Interstate, starting at $131,882. Airstream dealers are taking orders now. Airstream says dealers should receive inventory in the coming weeks.

Related Stories
The Best Rooftop Tents You Can Buy
The Best Rooftop Cargo Boxes You Can Buy
Essential Gear for Overlanding Adventures
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Sonos Sub Mini Is An Affordable Subwoofer
The Kia EV9: Everything You Need to Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What You Can Do With the New Apple WatchOS 9 Faces
The Toyota Tundra Did Something No Other Truck Can
Save Up to 50% on Tope Brands at REI
The Volvo Embla: Everything You Need to Know
Save 70% on Sex Toys at Lovehoney's Huge Sale
Can J.Crew Open the Coolest Menswear Store in NYC?
You’re Cleaning Your Coffee Maker the Wrong Way
5 Ways to Make Your Speakers Last a Lifetime