Transitioning your child from an infant car seat to a convertible one is fairly straightforward. But the transition from convertible seat to booster can be trickier. Safety guidance is less clear, and the seat itself can range from another pricey, high-backed throne with all the car seat bells and whistles to — almost literally — a $30 butt pad that raises your child to proper seat belt height.

My 5-year-old son is outgrowing his convertible seat, so I’ve spent the past couple of months testing one of the more full-featured booster options: Britax’s Grow With You ClickTight Harness-2-Booster seat. It has made the car seat installation process remarkably easy. But with its ample size and expensive price tag, it’s not quite the liberation from convertible car seat life one would hope for.



Britax Grow with You ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Car Seat, Cobblestone SafeWash Britax amazon.com $339.99 SHOP NOW ClickTight system delivers a secure fit

Remarkably easy to use

Easy to clean with Safewash fabrics

Several color options Pricier than other options

A bit heavy and bulky

What’s Good About the Britax Grow With You ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Seat?

The ClickTight system is the best I’ve used

Installing Latch seats — a frequent occurrence, as I swap out press cars every week for work — is a constant source of misery. Climbing into the car, fumbling with the latches themselves and tightening or loosening the recalcitrant straps (often under a time crunch) often leaves me sweaty, muttering f-bombs and far less excited about whatever activity is coming next.

Britax’s ClickTight system, by contrast, just uses the standard seatbelt. It’s not immediately intuitive; I had to consult YouTube to figure out I need to lift up a pad, jam my fingers in two holes, squeeze and lift a seat panel. But once you’ve mastered that, the process is simple: Buckle the belt over the seat. Fold the panel back down to close with an audible click. And you end up with an immobilized seat more secure than I’ve managed with a Latch model.

It’s easy. It’s effective. And because you aren’t using the Latch system, it works in any car with a three-point safety belt.

It’s easy to clean

Car seats are magnets for weird stains, old french fries and miscellaneous detritus. The last thing you want to do with your fleeting moments of parental free time is to give your car seat a thorough detailing. Fabric panels on many versions of the seat are removable and Washer and Dryer safe.

Britax offers a wide range of colors

The Britax website offers 16 different color options for the Grow With You ClickTight Harness-2-Booster seat. Most of those make their way to Amazon. Is this an item you need to customize? Probably not, unless you’re the sort of person who must have the “Camoflage 2.0” version. But you can opt for a ventilated fabric for warmer climates. And if you aren’t particularly picky, it’s a good bet at least one of the less popular colors will be on sale.



What’s Not Ideal About the Britax Grow With You ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Seat?

It’s heavy and bulky

The Britax Grow With You ClickTight Harness-2-Booster checks in at a hefty 26.5 pounds, about the weight of several convertible car seats we’ve tested. That limits its portability; you’d probably want to also buy a smaller, cheaper one for travel use It can be challenging with smaller cars to maneuver the seat into the vehicle.

It’s expensive

At the list price, this is another $300-plus investment in a car seat. Factor in more than one kid and more than one car, and this may be your fifth or sixth car seat purchase. That price tag can be a lot to swallow when there are serviceable options out there for one-quarter of the price.

Verdict: The Britax Grow With You ClickTight Harness-2-Booster

I’ve enjoyed using this seat (with the caveat that I have not lugged one through an airport yet). It feels worth the money. And I think you could make a case for Britax’s ClickTight system — available on other seats — being worth the price of admission.

That said, daycare bills and trips to Disneyworld don’t come cheap. And I could see it being tough for parents to splurge on yet one more car seat at this stage of parenthood.