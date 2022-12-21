Meet the Other Cool Cars We've Been Testing in 2022

Pressed to explain the Niro to my partner as we drove to the airport, I described it as "Kia's version of the Prius." After thinking about it a couple days, I stand by that. Both Prius and Niro represent the safe, sensible five-door hybrid options in their respective lineups, starting around $27,000 and offering front-wheel-drive traction, room for four average-sized folks, around 50 mpg in mixed driving and the availability of both mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. (Unlike the Prius, the Niro also offers an all-electric version, but with the likes of the EV6 sitting next to it in showrooms offering more range, more room and more style for a little more scratch, I'd assume its take rate will be fairly low.)

My tester was the top-trim SX Touring version of the mild hybrid version: inline-four and electric motor combining for a maximum of 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, connected to a six-speed dual clutch transmission. Acceleration is, to put it politely, acceptable; the inline-four is a bit course, as is common in Korean cars, but the combined oomph is enough for passing aggressive NYC highway drivers, and being able to manually shift the engine through actual gears via the shift lever or steering wheel paddles adds a bit more involvement. My driving was mostly on the highway, often running a cold engine, so my gas mileage didn't quite hit the impressive levels seen on the window sticker; nevertheless, 37 mpg is nothing to complain about.

Overall, the Niro is an utterly reasonable personal transportation choice, one that's hard to find much fault with — or enthusiasm for. It only has two flaws in my book: one objective, one subjective.

Objective: the lack of available all-wheel-drive is a big miss. It's really a wagon, but it aims to be a quasi-crossover — yet there's no option to send power to all four wheels. With more and more hybrid crossovers going on sale for similar money, it seems like the Niro is fighting with one axle tied behind its back.

Subjective: the Niro is pretty damn ugly. The overall shape is fine, but the front end is yet another angry alien visage of low-slung headlights and excessive angles. My tester also had the "Black Aeroblade" option, which decorates the body between rear door and hatch in shiny black paint. I suppose Kia was going for an Audi R8 sort of look, but here, all it does is confuse. Walking past the car in the dark, I was convinced it was a shadow and I'd left the rear door open. —Will Sabel Courtney

Base Price / Price as Tested: $27,785 / $36,280

LEARN MORE