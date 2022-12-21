Meet the Other Cool Cars We've Been Testing in 2022
Some of our most insightful car testing happens right at home.
We drive a lot of cars every year here at Gear Patrol. Sometimes that involves exotic, Instagram-worthy trips. But we're also testing new vehicles frequently on our home turf. And these can often be more rewarding tests; after all, we're putting them through the paces of our actual lives, seeing how they handle the daily grind of parenting, urban/suburban/rural living, and other challenges you likely find familiar.
Here are some of the cars we've been testing in 2022.
The Polestar 2 is Polestar’s entry-level four-door vehicle — a liftback sedan. I spent a couple of days with the Performance pack, which, new for 2023, includes a software update that adds an extra 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque, bringing the total to 476 hp and 502 lb-ft respectively. It also adds Brembo brakes, Öhlins dampers, forged alloy wheels and special edition yellow seat belts.
The Polestar 2 acquits itself well in normal driving. It's super-quick right off the line with adequate power at higher speeds. It responds precisely to input. It manages its weight very well for a vehicle that weighs as much as a full-size truck. It feels more tidy and technologically managed than like a brash sports car, but that's fine for what is, effectively, an electric Volvo sedan.
The interior is minimalist and flare free — but for the yellow seat belts with the performance pack — and tech-forward. The exterior is normcore and Volvo-like. If you don’t want a Tesla for Musk-related reasons and find the Hyundai Group cars a bit too flashy, the Polestar 2 is a compelling option.
Spending a few grand to upgrade to the dual-motor Polestar 2 is a no-brainer. But I would skip the $5,500 Performance Pack. The standard dual-motor with 408 hp can already scoot. It’s maybe a little quicker — 4.2 seconds from 0-60 mph vs. 4.5 — but there’s no way you would deploy that difference meaningfully on a public road. And while adjustable damping technology is excellent, who wants manually adjustable dampers in their road car? — Tyler Duffy
Base Price: $58,800 (with Performance Pack)
Pressed to explain the Niro to my partner as we drove to the airport, I described it as "Kia's version of the Prius." After thinking about it a couple days, I stand by that. Both Prius and Niro represent the safe, sensible five-door hybrid options in their respective lineups, starting around $27,000 and offering front-wheel-drive traction, room for four average-sized folks, around 50 mpg in mixed driving and the availability of both mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. (Unlike the Prius, the Niro also offers an all-electric version, but with the likes of the EV6 sitting next to it in showrooms offering more range, more room and more style for a little more scratch, I'd assume its take rate will be fairly low.)
My tester was the top-trim SX Touring version of the mild hybrid version: inline-four and electric motor combining for a maximum of 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, connected to a six-speed dual clutch transmission. Acceleration is, to put it politely, acceptable; the inline-four is a bit course, as is common in Korean cars, but the combined oomph is enough for passing aggressive NYC highway drivers, and being able to manually shift the engine through actual gears via the shift lever or steering wheel paddles adds a bit more involvement. My driving was mostly on the highway, often running a cold engine, so my gas mileage didn't quite hit the impressive levels seen on the window sticker; nevertheless, 37 mpg is nothing to complain about.
Overall, the Niro is an utterly reasonable personal transportation choice, one that's hard to find much fault with — or enthusiasm for. It only has two flaws in my book: one objective, one subjective.
Objective: the lack of available all-wheel-drive is a big miss. It's really a wagon, but it aims to be a quasi-crossover — yet there's no option to send power to all four wheels. With more and more hybrid crossovers going on sale for similar money, it seems like the Niro is fighting with one axle tied behind its back.
Subjective: the Niro is pretty damn ugly. The overall shape is fine, but the front end is yet another angry alien visage of low-slung headlights and excessive angles. My tester also had the "Black Aeroblade" option, which decorates the body between rear door and hatch in shiny black paint. I suppose Kia was going for an Audi R8 sort of look, but here, all it does is confuse. Walking past the car in the dark, I was convinced it was a shadow and I'd left the rear door open. —Will Sabel Courtney
Base Price / Price as Tested: $27,785 / $36,280
The Mazda 3 is Mazda’s compact car available as a sedan or hatchback. The Premium Plus model is the top-of-the-line trim that receives the brand’s turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four engine that produces 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque.
Hearing that torque number and harkening back to Mazda’s “Zoom Zoom” history, you would presume the Mazda 3 Turbo would be some uncouth Subaru WRX or Honda Civic Type R rival. It’s not. It is reasonably quick. But it lacks the unfettered sharpness of those cars — whether you’re shifting, braking or steering — and the ride quality is fit for human occupation.
The Mazda 3 Turbo would make for a pleasant commuter, unlike the hotter hatches. With its plush cabin and more luxurious driving style, it aims — with some success — to offer a compelling alternative to basic, entry-level Mercedes, BMW or Audi. Mazda continues to wage a nearly one-manufacturer crusade against the touchscreen. Simple tasks like switching the Sirius XM station can be more convoluted with the click wheel than in other cars. — Tyler Duffy
Base Price: $32,450
The Audi E-Tron GT, not to be confused with other E-Trons, is Audi’s electric performance sedan. Consider it their take on the Porsche Taycan. I drove the base Premium Plus model.
Electric car or not, the E-Tron GT looks really cool. I spent the entire week receiving compliments on it from friends, family and random passersby in parking lots. I felt a little like James Bond leaving a formal event in the E-Tron GT — well, if James Bond was carrying a two-year-old, a diaper bag and had his lapels coated in sugar cookie residue.
The instant torque from EVs can be alarming. But the E-Tron GT is tuned to be restrained unless you’re really getting on it and mashing the pedal, which makes it pleasant in normal driving conditions. It also performed outstandingly well and did not slip once when I got stuck in a snow squall bad enough to force Michigan highway drivers down to 35 mph.
The E-Tron GT's range seemed limited. The base model is rated for 238 miles of range. That dips to 190 miles when you factor in charging to only 80 percent. And temps in the 20s and 30s seemed to seriously reduce that range. It seemed to lose about 10 miles every time I hopped into the car. — Tyler Duffy
Base Price (Price As Tested): $104,900 ($118,740)
With the recent departure of the 2.0-liter version of the Honda Accord, the level of reasonably powerful, midsize-to-large mainstream sedans on the market has dipped to dangerously low levels. Like, Lake Mead low. There's no more VW Passat, no more Mazda6, no more Chevy Impala or Ford Taurus. There's the Hyundai Sonata N-Line and its Kia K5 twin, the Toyota Camry with the V6, and...that's about it.
Or so I thought...until I remembered the Legacy, right before I picked it up for my loan. Opt for the Sport or Touring XT models, and you basically get the same engine found in the WRX: a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four making 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. And unlike the 290-hp Sonata and K5 that struggle for grip off the line, the Legacy (of course) has all-wheel-drive, so it easily makes the most of its power. The CVT gearbox is no PDK or ZF eight-speed auto, but slap it into manual mode and play with its eight simulated cogs via the steering wheel paddles and it almost starts to feel like a sport sedan — at least at 7/10ths.
And in this car market, the top-shelf Legacy is a steal. The interior alone of the $38K Touring feels worthy of a $50K car these days, what with its soft nappa leather trim slathered over plush, well-upholstered heated and ventilated seats. There's a 180-degree front view camera that makes tight parking space maneuvering a cinch, a giant portrait-style infotainment system, and a host of driver assistance features you can (thankfully) turn on or off as you see fit. All that on top of ample space for four (or five without too much trouble), a good-size trunk and 30-plus miles-per-gallon on the highway. Consider the Legacy a reminder as to why sedans are still pretty damn great. —Will Sabel Courtney
Price as Tested: $38,715
The CX-9 is (at least for now) Mazda’s flagship, three-row midsize crossover. The Carbon Edition is a styling upgrade, offering polymetallic grey paint, red leather-trimmed seats and a few other styling features.
I’ve driven the CX-9 several times. It’s getting a little dated. But competing against the likes of the Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander, the CX-9 remains the driver’s take on the three-row family hauler crossover. The CX-9 handles its business in corners. It has a torquey four-cylinder engine that helps it feel perky if not exceptionally rocket-like. And the upscale interior delivers the feel of a luxury SUV for a lot less.
The main drawback to the CX-9 is its size. Its very much in the “either a three-row SUV or spacious but not both at the same time” category. And its potential 71.7 cubic feet of cargo space is no match for rivals. The Explorer, Highlander and Kia Telluride are all in the mid to upper 80s. On the extreme end, you can get 96.8 cubic feet in a VW Atlas. — Tyler Duffy
Base Price: $38,750
The Q7 is Audi’s midsize crossover. The SQ7 debuted back in 2020 as a hotter version of that, packing a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque.
The SQ7 can be blisteringly quick. Car and Driver clocked it at 3.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph. And it handles precisely and nimbly with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive, especially when you consider its weight checks in at nearly 5,300 lbs.
While you’d expect a potential rocket to be ultra stiff and responsive, the SQ7 does a remarkable job blending back into the background to become an unassuming, smooth and comfortable family Q7. You could legitimately drive it around daily and not know you had 500 hp on tap.
Audi went heavy on the screens with its center console makeover. You now get two touchscreens, one for the climate controls and one for the infotainment, which means you must look down to do just about anything. The infotainment screen freezes if you try to cycle through Sirius XM stations too quickly. Also, the SQ7 is a bit fuel thirsty for this day and age at 17 mpg combined. — Tyler Duffy
Base Price: $90.200
Lexus overhauled the NX for the 2022 model year. And it showcased some new changes for the brand, including a more toned-down style and a new and blessedly touchscreen-based infotainment system. The NX 450h+ is the new plug-in hybrid version, which gets 304 hp and 37 miles of electric range. RAV4 Prime…but a Lexus would not be too far off the mark.
The 37 miles of EV range is the prime draw here. One of Lexus’s main strengths as a brand is how quiet its interiors are. EVs would be a natural fit. But Lexus doesn’t have an EV on the road yet. So the NX plug-in is the closest you can get. And if your commute is less than 37 miles roundtrip, you can do so almost entirely on EV power. And even as a hybrid, it’s still very efficient.
The drawback is the price tag. The NX450h+ starts at $57,705, not including the destination and handling charges. You can get a lot of electric car (with more performance) for $60,000. And even if you must have a Lexus and aren’t willing to go full-on EV yet. The NX450h+ is $14,600 more than the hybrid NX350h, which is a bet less zesty from 0-60 mph but earns a strong 39 mpg combined. - Tyler Duffy
Base Price: $57,795
The RDX is Acura’s smaller compact crossover that slots below the MDX. It’s a bit older than the MDX, having entered production back in 2018. But a mid-cycle refresh tries to emulate the style and tech-forwardness of its new big brother. I drove the sporty, style-forward A-Spec trim.
The RDX delivers the typical Acura benefits. You can fit it with Acura’s excellent torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system, perhaps the best on the market. It also handles like you would expect from an Acura with a car-like responsiveness on curvy roads (at least on the Michigan version of that). There’s also decent power from the 272 hp turbocharged 2.0-inline-four, even if it comes on with a predictable lag.
The main drawback for most buyers will be the infotainment system. While brands like Lexus have abandoned the touchpad, Acura is attempting to refine it with an absolute positioning technology system. I sort of got used to it over a week. But there is a learning curve. And it doesn’t pass the “is this less distracting to use than touching the screen test.”
Acura typically undercuts traditional luxury brands. And I think there’s a case for that lower down the trim range. If you start moving into A-Spec Advance territory, you can get an Audi Q5 with a hybrid for not that much more money. — Tyler Duffy
Base Price: $41,350
I'll boil down the V90 Cross Country to one word. It's excellent. It's still very much a wagon, even with the cladding and extra bit of ride height to fool you. The interior is spacious and, like most Volvos, elegant. It's reasonably quick. It handles nimbly. And with a softer, off-road-tuned suspension, it's just comfortable.
I've had colleagues call the V90 CC the best car on sale. I would not go that far. But I found it fantastic for the actual driving I had to do. School run? Seamless. Jaunt down to Detroit for a car event? Utterly smooth. It's not as sporty as Mercedes or Audi offerings can get in the wagon space, but it's markedly cheaper.
The V90 CC is, technically, a mild hybrid. But I lament that Volvo does not offer its refreshed Recharge powertrain on the Cross Country wagons. A V90 CC running on batteries for extended periods rather than earning in the low 20s mpg in city driving would be just about perfect.
I say just about because I found the infotainment screen moderately annoying. Vertical alignment is great for phones. But horizontal is easier to see and use in the car. Nine inches isn't big enough to do all the things demanded of those screens now. And a car this nice should not have a tiny, compressed rear camera view. - Tyler Duffy
Base Price (As Tested): $55,200 ($68,440)
The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S may be the best overall athlete in the SUV world. The AMG GLE 53 SUV — we must specify that it’s the SUV, not the coupe — is a step down from that. It’s a midway point between the apex predator and the more staid GLE 450. Its 3.0-liter inline-six is tuned up from the GLE 450 to 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. And it brings the vibe of the big AMG at a more affordable price point — albeit one that can creep past $90,000 if you’re not careful with options.
AMG is about style as much as performance now, especially if you’re buying a lukewarm SUV. And the AMG GLE 53 SUV delivers with the AMG power domes on the hood, the striking red Nappa leather interior (which would not be my first choice) and matching red brake calipers that add some drama to an otherwise bland big crossover.
The 429 hp output is about all the power you need — the AMG GLE 63 S is not usable on real roads. The AMG GLE 53 SUV does less with it than the E-Class would, riding higher and packing an additional 600 lbs. However, the E-Class won’t match the AMG GLE 53 SUV’s potential 74.9 cubic feet of cargo space.
Were I buying a GLE, I would stick with the GLE 450. BMW puts more into their closest equivalent of the AMG GLE 53 SUV, the X5 M50i. It starts for about $10,000 more. But you get more than 500 horsepower and a V8. The AMG GLE 53 SUV does not feel like that much of an upgrade. - Tyler Duffy
Base Price (As Tested): $73,550 ($90,550)
Sometimes, there’s more to a new car than meets the eye; other times, as with Jerry Seinfeld’s mailman neighbor Newman, there’s less. With the Land Rover Defender 110 V8, though, it’s exactly what you’d expect with the name: the new Defender, just with eight pumping cylinders under the hood.
The resulting product drives, well, just as you’d expect: like a new Defender with substantially more power. Remember, that supercharged V8 is the same one found in the likes of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR and F-Type, an engine which not only makes more than 500 horsepower with ease (518, in this case) but also makes the most delightful noises from its engine and exhaust. Every one of those ponies feels as though they’ve come to play — floor the gas, and the soft-sprung SUV rears back like a Chris-Craft on plane as it shoots towards the horizon, ripping from 0 to 60 in comfortably less than five seconds and leaving you laughing like a kid flying down a hill on your first bike. And while the blown 5.0 is hardly a model of fuel efficiency, the Defender V8 did achieve 17 mpg over 100 miles of mixed driving — not far off from what I’ve seen in the six-cylinder model.
Going V8 also brings a few distinct design touches, if you go for the Carpathian Edition I tested. Blacked-out trim adds some menace to a design that, quite frankly, can seem a little cute and cartoon-ish in select colorways. The microsuede-wrapped steering wheel feels great to the touch, better than most such alcantara-clad rims; likewise, the seats are partially coated in the same material, which feels great against the skin and allows ample airflow from the ventilated seats to reach your ass.
If there’s an issue, it’s price. Much as with the Wrangler, adding a V8 to this off-road icon jacks up the price to eyebrow-elevating levels; while the regular Defender 110 starts at $54,975, the V8 version will cost you a minimum of $112,775 — more than twice as much. Personally, though, I’d probably take this over, say, any sort of Range Rover you could buy for similar money. It may be less luxurious, but it’s equally comfortable, equally capable (if not even more so) and almost certainly quicker — all with less pretension. —Will Sabel Courtney
Price as Tested: $116,870
There are several GTs in the Mercedes lineup; I tested the entry-level version of the GT Coupe, packing a twin-turbo V8 with 523 horsepower and 494 lb-ft of torque. It remained in the fleet as a 2021 model as Mercedes struggled to build V8s in 2022 due to supply chain issues.
I spent a fair amount of time in the AMG GT, a lot of it stuck in traffic and routing around a sea of orange construction barrels. When I could uncork the AMG GT, it was rapid (0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds) and had phenomenal grip. The V8 sounds robust. It’s not exceptionally light. But it has a stately presence that reminded me a bit of the 1988 560SL my parents had and unwisely sold. And it looks the part of the aggressive sports car, particularly with my tester’s $9,150 Stealth Edition appearance package.
The AMG GT is nearing the end of its model run, which went into production in 2014. And while the materials — Nappa leather and black piano lacquer — were sumptuous, interiors have taken a step forward since then. The AMG GT felt cramped and not very ergonomic and the touchpad infotainment system felt a bit dated.
There are two main issues with the AMG GT. First, it’s expensive. My base model started at $118,600 and ended up at $137,050. Heated and ventilated seats and the premium sound system had to be added. The second issue is that the Porsche 911 exists and is the default choice for this type of sports car until proven otherwise. Perhaps Mercedes will do so next time around. - Tyler Duffy
Base Price (As Tested): $118,600 ($137,050)
I've driven this generation of Miata several times. And spoiler: it's still really great. It looks phenomenal. It offers the purest of Mazda driving dynamics with a six-speed manual, RWD and a naturally-aspirated two-liter motor. Throw in precise steering and a curb weight under 2,400 lbs, and you have a car that's fun to drive fast — even though with 181 hp, you probably won't be going quite fast enough to threaten your driver's license.
My discovery this time was the Miata's soft top, which is the best engineered manual soft top I've experienced. The roof can be unclasped and pulled back in seconds with two swift movements of one arm. And even with a tight right shoulder, I still had no difficulty.
That said, the MX-5 Miata is tiny. I'm 5'11" and of average "jackets fit me off the rack" proportions. And the Miata is perhaps the only car I've driven that felt like I was too tall for it. My line of sight fell right at the top of the windshield. And my not exceptionally generous posterior was too large for the Recaro seats.
Having two kids, I enjoyed one of the core Miata experiences: watching it sit idle in my driveway as I used another car to do every bit of practical driving I had to do that week. - Tyler Duffy
Base Price: $27,650
The Mercedes brand has become more flamboyant of late. It's a company that brings you aggressive, hulking AMG cars, humongous digital displays and opulent Maybachs. The E-Class heyday came in a different era where Mercedes made a handful of elegant, understated vehicles. And the E450 hews the closest to that vision of Mercedes.
Leveling up to the E450 gets you Mercedes's brilliant turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and a bump up to 362 hp and 369 lb-ft, enough push to get you from 0-60 mph in less than five seconds. The ride quality with a mild hybrid is smooth and quiet — to the point my son asked if we were in an electric car. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, even with two kids in car seats. It gets 30 mpg on the highway. And oh yes, there's standard 4Matic+ AWD.
The E450 does not tote gear. It would disappoint on a track. It's a sedan designed to make the "office to country club valet" stand trek with minimal irritation. It does that impeccably. You can find fancier luxury sedans than the E450. And Mercedes will sell you a lot more whoop-ass with the E53 or E63 — spoiler: you're not going to use it in real traffic. But no one needs more luxury car than this.
If I must find something to quibble about with the E450, my tester did not have the ventilated seats ($450), which, even in my northern climate, are becoming a must-have summer option. - Tyler Duffy
Base Price: $62,750
BMW fans know by now that anything with the letter M and the word Competition in its name is going to be quick. The X3 M Competition is no disappointment: in fact, it’s not unfair to call it damn quick. (I may have used a stronger expletive when I floored it for the first time.) Granted, there can be a bit of lag when you boot it if you’re driving gently — not so much turbo lag as kickdown from the transmission — but once it gets going, or if you leave the eight-speed automatic in its more aggressive drive modes to keep the engine a bit more boiled, hoo boy. Car and Driver ran a nearly-identical X4 M Competition from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, and it feels eminently believable from behind the wheel.
Not that you’ll really want to rush anywhere, considering how nice the interior is. The seats may not be the torture device-esque ones found in the edgiest new M models, but they’re firmly bolstered; settling in takes a moment, but once that’s done, they’re supportive and comfortable. All the materials and graphics and buttons feel worthy of the premium pricetag. And while the X3 may be a long way from the biggest beast in the BMW family, there’s plenty of room for friends or family inside; four regular-sized adults could fit inside nicely.
On the flip side, the X3 M Comp is very aggressive for a luxury crossover — even one that seemingly aims to be an M3 with more ground clearance. The ride is taut and firm, which is great when setting a fast pace through turns, but less ideal for dealing with city streets and worn-out highways — i.e. the places this crossover will spend most of its time. Even with the gearbox set to its most placid shift program, gear changes are fast and firm; the torque converter feels as though it locks up quicker than most. Again, great for driving fast, but less ideal for the way this car is liable to be driven 99 percent of the time.
All in all, the X3 M Competition feels more like an M3 SUV than I would have expected — both for better and for worse. For better because, remarkably, BMW managed to translate the performance of its iconic sport sedan to a high-riding SUV very well; for worse because, well, it feels like a missed opportunity to cater to a bigger group of buyers who want a bit more livability out of their ostensibly more family-friendly car.
That said, at least you’re not paying extra for it. While normally SUVs tend to be a bit more pricey than their sedan or wagon equivalents — partly because added metal costs added money, partly because, well, companies can — the X3 M Competition is actually (slightly) more affordable than its M3 counterpart. Spec an M3 sedan with AWD to match, and you’re looking at $81,795 — versus $80,795 for the crossover. —Will Sabel Courtney
Price as Tested: $87,345
The GLS is Mercedes’s flagship SUV, the crossover equivalent to the S-Class. I drove the GLS 450 4MATIC, the base model with a 362 hp 3.0-liter inline-six. For much of 2022, it was the only model, with Mercedes shelving the V8 GLS 580 and AMG GLS 63 models due to production issues.
You don’t get 600-plus horsepower with the GLS 450. Why you would need that in a three-row SUV that will never see a track is unclear. And my tester made do with the standard Airmatic Air Suspension rather than the predictive E-Active Body Control version. But it starts under $80,000 (though my tester went up to $94,000). On paper, it’s a little better on fuel with a 20 mpg combined EPA rating. And you don’t pay the penalty for it in everyday driving, where the GLS 450 delivers a seamless and luxuriant daycare pickup.
Many Mercedes vehicles can serve as family cars. Though the full-size GLS is the best suited. You can have three spacious rows of seats or a gigantic 48.7 cubic foot trunk if you fold the third row and slide the second row forward. Heated/Ventilated seats come standard. And my tester’s interior was fetching with a little extra spent on espresso brown/black leather ($1,620) and Natural Grain Grey Oak wood trim ($160).
Many GLS buyers will go to the top of the trim line because they can, even if they never scratch the surface of the car’s capability. But the GLS 450 proves you don’t need to do that to get a quality three-row Mercedes. - Tyler Duffy
Base Price (As Tested): $77,200 ($94,230)