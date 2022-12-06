The Best Hybrid Family Cars You Can Buy

Like all car buyers, families are becoming progressively more interested in electric vehicles. But there aren't that many battery-powered three-row options out there yet if you aren't in the Rivian R1S price range. And there's the small matter of road trips; stopping to charge with multiple children to entertain is not ideal.

A three-row hybrid can be a great alternative for families who want to mitigate their carbon footprint but still find a practical vehicle that meets their needs. Several popular crossovers now offer hybrid options. And if you aren't put off buying a minivan, that segment offers a couple of hybrid alternatives too.

The Best Hybrid Family Cars