Toyota's New 3-Row Electric SUV: Everything You Need to Know

Toyota is revamping its EV strategy — a tacit acknowledgment that early efforts like the bZ4X and its sibling Lexus RZ weren't ambitious enough to meet where the market is heading. A new EV platform — and new vehicles built on it — should debut in 2026. But it appears Toyota is not throwing its insane bZ plans out entirely.

In a "New Management Policy & Direction" announcement, Toyota confirmed that a new three-row SUV is arriving in America in 2025. Here's what we know about it so far.

Toyota

Toyota may have already shown the new SUV to us

Given the timing, we can presume the SUV will use Toyota's current electric architecture. And a vehicle arriving in 2025 has likely already been in development for some time. We would bet it bears considerable resemblance to the "bZ large SUV" concept Toyota unveiled with 15 other EV mockups.

Toyota's new SUV should qualify for the federal tax credit

Toyota is assembling the bZ4X in Japan. But the brand noted that this SUV will be built "locally," and its batteries will be produced in North Carolina. That should line the SUV up to be eligible for the federal tax credit under the current rules. It's also a sign of a firmer Toyota commitment to building EVs in volume.



A three-row electric SUV makes sense for Toyota

Having a three-row EV option alongside the Highlander Hybrid and the new Grand Highlander makes sense for Toyota. It's about as much of a no-brainer as getting an electric pickup version of the Tacoma to market.

The trouble for Toyota may be that Kia is already getting the EV9 to market this year. Hyundai should follow soon with the Ioniq 7. The EV market in 2025 will be even more mature than the current marketplace. And Toyota's new SUV — built on the same architecture — may face similar technological constraints.



Toyota

Will there be a Lexus version of Toyota's new three-row SUV?



Toyota has not confirmed it yet. However, the parent company's 2021 reveal included a very similar Lexus electric SUV. And we would imagine Lexus dealers in America will be clamoring for something like that — even if it's not technically up to par with Mercedes, BMW and Audi offerings.

