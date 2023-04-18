A Ford Mustang Raptor? It Could Happen Very Soon

The off-roading trend is coming to sports cars. Lamborghini unveiled the production Huracan Sterato and Porsche has unleashed the 911 Dakar. Now there’s a possibility the new 7th generation Mustang will follow suit with — at the risk of yet another non-sensical animal mashup — a Mustang Raptor.

Car and Driver aren’t calling it a report per se, but their combination of “inside info, rumor and speculation” suggests Ford may debut a Mustang Raptor for 2026.

What would a Mustang Raptor look like?

Car and Driver offered some Mustang Raptor details. It would deploy the 500 hp 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT — a 700 hp R version could be a possibility down the road — paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission (no manual option, sadly). Ford would then give the Mustang an all-wheel-drive system. The Mustang would also get Raptor-style Fox Live Valve Dampers, a two-inch suspension lift, underbody skid plates and all-terrain tires.

How much would a Mustang Raptor cost?

Like the Huracan Sterato and the 911 Dakar, the Mustang Raptor would be a limited-run offering. But unlike those cars, the Mustang Raptor would start in the five figures, around $90,000.

Will there actually be a Mustang Raptor?

Nothing has been confirmed yet. But the idea passes the proverbial sniff test. We’d be surprised if Ford were not at least having internal discussions and looking into the feasibility of a Mustang Raptor. It was one of our first thoughts after the other two sports cars launched. And the outline of the vehicle seems technically feasible and potentially profitable at the price point mentioned.

We can’t vouch for how the information got from Ford to Car and Driver. But if Ford wanted to gauge reactions to the idea without putting too much steam behind it, floating some info to C&D on deep background would be an excellent way to do so.