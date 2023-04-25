The 2024 Lucid Gravity: Everything You Need to Know

Lucid Motors changed the EV game with the World Luxury Car of the Year-winning Air sedan, which can put out more than 1,000 horsepower and achieve more than 500 miles of range. Their follow-up vehicle will be the Lucid Gravity.

Here’s what we know about it so far.

The Lucid Gravity will be an electric SUV

Lucid has confirmed the Gravity will be an SUV. It will have two- and three-row seating configurations with a capacity for up to seven passengers. Lucid is promising spacious cargo capacity with a frunk. The brand also says it will be the most aerodynamic SUV yet to hit the market.

Lucid Motors

The Lucid Gravity will have the longest range on the market

We’ve seen Lucid deliver on range with a sedan. Now, they plan to do so with an SUV. We suspect that the Gravity will have less range than the Air. But Lucid is still promising it will be the longest-range electric SUV on the market, which would mean more than the Tesla Model X’s max 348-mile range.

The Lucid Gravity will have a “glass cockpit”

Per Lucid, the Gravity will feature the next generation of Lucid user experience. This will include a “glass cockpit” with high-resolution displays and “an intuitive and elegant software interface.”

Lucid Motors

When will the Lucid Gravity arrive?

Lucid confirmed that the Gravity is in preproduction, with prototypes testing on public roads. The brand says we will meet the EV SUV sometime in 2023 — no timeline has been confirmed — and it will arrive in 2024.

How much will the Lucid Gravity cost?

We don’t know yet. Lucid has not announced Gravity trim levels or pricing yet. We expect it will start at least a bit higher than the Air, which begins at $87,400 for the base Pure model and $107,400 for other trims.