These 4 Cars Were Named Best in the World for 2023

The 2023 New York Auto Show is happening this week, which means it is time for the 2023 World Car of the Year Awards to be announced from the list of finalists released in February. One hundred journalists from 32 different countries voted. And the results are in.

Hyundai scored a massive triumph last year, with the Ioniq 5 snagging the awards for World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. In 2023, Hyundai did it again. The new and super-aerodynamic Ioniq 6 sedan won those same three awards. Hyundai Motor Group as a whole took four of the six awards. Electric cars won five of the six.

Here is the complete list of 2023 World Car Award winners.