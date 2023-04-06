These 4 Cars Were Named Best in the World for 2023
Hyundai did it again.
The 2023 New York Auto Show is happening this week, which means it is time for the 2023 World Car of the Year Awards to be announced from the list of finalists released in February. One hundred journalists from 32 different countries voted. And the results are in.
Hyundai scored a massive triumph last year, with the Ioniq 5 snagging the awards for World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. In 2023, Hyundai did it again. The new and super-aerodynamic Ioniq 6 sedan won those same three awards. Hyundai Motor Group as a whole took four of the six awards. Electric cars won five of the six.
Here is the complete list of 2023 World Car Award winners.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 isn't the most thrilling vehicle out there. And one could argue it's kind of funny-looking. But you can't quibble about the brilliance of Hyundai's technical achievement.
The Ioniq 6's incredibly slippery 0.219 drag coefficient helps it net a top range of 361 miles. That puts it third behind the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S and ahead of the Mercedes EQS. And unlike those cars, the Ioniq 6 starts under $50,000.
We loved the regular Kia EV6, which landed on our best cars you can buy list. Kia followed up by upping the ante dramatically with the new Kia EV6 GT. It packs 575 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. And it delivers straight-line performance — 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds — that puts it in a conversation with (at least the slowest) Ferraris and Lamborghinis.
The Lucid Air aimed to beat the Tesla Model S and did so by pretty much every metric with a top range of more than 500 miles and a claimed 0-60 mph time of less than two seconds. It's still near the top of our list of electric cars we can't wait to drive.
"Urban Car" is generally code for too small to be sold in suburban America. But everyone's favorite automotive mega conglomerate Stellantis took home a win with Citroën's C3 beating out the ORA Funky Cat (yes, that's the name) and the Volkswagen Taigo.
