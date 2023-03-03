The 2026 Porsche Cayenne EV: Everything You Need to Know

The Cayenne is Porsche’s midsize luxury crossover. It has been a vital vehicle for Porsche’s sales and profits since its debut in 2002. Over successive generations, the Cayenne has morphed from an SUV that happened to be a Porsche to a Porsche that happens to be an SUV.

Porsche is aiming for at least 80% of its sales to be EVs by 2030. To meet that goal, the next-generation Cayenne will become an electric vehicle.

Here’s what we know about it so far.