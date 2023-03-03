The 2026 Porsche Cayenne EV: Everything You Need to Know
Porsche's flagship SUV has some colossal changes coming.
The Cayenne is Porsche’s midsize luxury crossover. It has been a vital vehicle for Porsche’s sales and profits since its debut in 2002. Over successive generations, the Cayenne has morphed from an SUV that happened to be a Porsche to a Porsche that happens to be an SUV.
Porsche is aiming for at least 80% of its sales to be EVs by 2030. To meet that goal, the next-generation Cayenne will become an electric vehicle.
Here’s what we know about it so far.
Autocar expects the Porsche Cayenne EV to hit dealers in 2026. It should arrive after the Macan EV in 2024 and the 718 Cayman replacement EV in 2025. It should hit the scene before Porsche’s upcoming three-row flagship, believed to be dropping in 2027.
Not right away. Autocar expects Porsche to follow the same formula the Macan does, with an updated combustion Cayenne lingering in production for a bit with the electric version before giving way. Most of the ~20% non-EV allotment in 2030 will likely come from the 911 lineup. We would be surprised if a combustion Cayenne was still in the lineup by 2030.
Autocar believes Porsche will build the Cayenne EV on VW Group's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform. It will have 800V hardware capable of charging speeds of 270 kW. It should also include the tech from the Macan that allows the pack to split into two and charge faster on 400V chargers.
Per Autocar, the Cayenne EV will pack a 100 kWh battery pack. The range should be over 300 miles by WLTP standards (less by EPA ones). The report says Porsche may target the range of the Mercedes EQS SUV, which offers 305 miles in base spec.
The Cayenne EV should be a dual-motor AWD vehicle. The 603 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque output from the Macan should be the minimum expectation for the top version of the Cayenne EV. We will be surprised if Porsche does not try to exceed the 631 hp in the current Cayenne Turbo GT.
Looking for a great new ride? Start looking here.