The 2024 Lexus GX: Everything You Need to Know

Lexus teased its all-new TX three-row crossover. But the TX is not the only new Lexus SUV arriving this year. Lexus also confirmed an all-new version of the GX — much needed since the current model entered production in 2009 — is coming for 2024. The GX, a badass off-roader at heart, is one of our favorite Lexus vehicles. And despite being dated, it's still a sales hit for Lexus, outselling the LX about 10-1 depending on the year.

Here's what we know about the all-new 2024 Lexus GX.

The new Lexus GX should move to a new platform

Toyota and Lexus have been transferring their off-roader trucks and SUVs to the new TNGA-F body-on-frame truck platform. Expect the 2024 Lexus GX to join the LX 600, Toyota Sequoia and other vehicles.

The 2024 Lexus GX should be similar in size

Best Car Web in Japan reported in November that the new GX will keep the same wheelbase and exterior dimensions as the current model and offer two-row and three-row variants. One change Lexus may make is to rein in the GX's front overhang a bit to improve its off-road approach angle.

The next Lexus GX should abandon the V8

Toyota has been abandoning V8 power across its truck and SUV lineup. And the current GX's 301 hp 4.6-liter V8 is all but certain to depart the lineup. Reports from Japan last year suggest the GX could move to a four-cylinder, the 2.4-liter "Hybrid Max" engine from the Toyota Crown that puts out 340 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

The Toyota Tacoma, somewhat surprisingly, is getting the iForce Max V6 used in the Tundra and Sequoia. So we wouldn't throw that out as an option for the GX.

Lexus

The Lexus GX may arrive in America with a Toyota Land Cruiser sibling

Toyota opted not to bring the J300 Land Cruiser to the United States. But they have left the possibility of the Land Cruiser nameplate returning. The Lexus GX is based on a smaller, cheaper version of the Land Cruiser, the Land Cruiser Prado (which may be renamed the Land Cruiser 250). Toyota has not confirmed anything yet. But according to a report, the next Land Cruiser may be a Toyota-badged version of the GX. And it may arrive in America for the 2024 model year.

When will the 2024 Lexus GX arrive?

Lexus has confirmed the GX will be a 2024 model-year vehicle. Teasing the new GX suggests a launch timeline may be imminent. Previous reports had Lexus lining up a Summer 2023 release for the new SUV. If that is the timeline, we could expect the new GX to hit dealers in late 2023 or early 2024.

How much will the 2024 Lexus GX cost?

Lexus has not mentioned anything about 2024 GX pricing. GX sales numbers suggest the current price range — about $60,000 to $70,000 — is a good place for the GX to be. We'd expect the 2024 GX to start somewhere around there. With the LX starting at $92,160, there would be room for the GX to level up with a more premium offering.