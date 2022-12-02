The Complete Lexus Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page.

Lexus is Toyota's luxury car division based out of Nagoya, Japan. Toyota created the marque in 1989 to have a more exclusive brand for its premium cars in foreign markets. Lexus started out with the LS and ES sedans before expanding to SUVs, coupes, convertibles and even the occasional supercar. Main rivals include German heavyweights Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW, as well as its Japanese-market foes Infiniti and Acura and American rivals Cadillac and Lincoln.

Lexus is very much part of Toyota, with all that entails. Lexus can be more conservative than its competitors, being slower to react to rends and less frequent with its model upgrades. Lexus can also get eccentric and polarizing with its style; the brand’s current penchant for oversized “spindle grilles” is a prime example.

Lexus durability, however, is legendary; in one famous example, a 1996 LS 400 crossed the million-mile mark in February 2019. And the brand has cache: Hip-hop and country music lyrics frequently reference Lexus due to the cars’ status as a wealth signifier, the name’s alliterative value, and the handy fact that Lexus rhymes with Texas.

How Lexus Names Its Models

On the surface, Lexus employs a simple alphanumeric naming system. The first letter tells you the model. The second letter gives you the body style (S for sedan, C for coupe, X for SUV). The three-digit number denotes the engine displacement (a 2.0-liter engine becomes “200,” 3.0 liters equals “300,” et cetera). An "h" after the three-digit number indicates a hybrid powertrain.

In practice, it can be not so simple. The model letters — U,L,I,N,G,E,R — have no real meaning and don't follow alphabetical order for price or status. The three-digit number no longer tracks engine displacement directly. And on some models, the same three-digit number can be used with entirely different engines.

To alleviate the confusion, here’s a reference guide:

Lexus Terminology

F: “F” designates a car produced by Lexus’ high-performance division, the equivalent of AMG at Mercedes or M at BMW. The “F” comes from Fuji International Speedway, the track where Lexus develops those cars.

F Sport: “F Sport” cars are sportier trims of standard Lexus models. They include modest performance enhancements and interior/exterior styling upgrades. They do not receive an enhanced powertrain as true “F” cars do.

LF: This is the designation used for concept cars, such as the LF-1. LF stands for “Lexus Future.”

Spindle Grille: Lexus uses large, distinctive grilles on the front of vehicles extending to the bottom of the car. It’s a polarizing design feature. Some have likened the shape to the mouth of the villain from the Predator films.

Future Lexus Models

Lexus RZ 450e: Lexus's first electric car will arrive in early 2023. It should be based on the Toyota bZ4X. Lexus says the RZ 450e will offer a range of up to 220 miles and feature Lexus's new Direct4 all-wheel-drive system.

Lexus TX: Toyota announced it is building two new three-row crossovers at its plant in Indiana. The TX will be the Lexus-branded version, which should bear a strong resemblance to the Toyota Grand Highlander. It should debut sometime in 2023.

Lexus GX (Fourth Generation): Lexus should have an update coming to its GX off-roader, which was last overhauled back in 2009. Rumors (and common sense) suggest it will abandon its V8 engine for a four-cylinder hybrid. It may debut later in 2023.

Buying Guide

Lexus Cars:

IS

Lexus

The IS is Lexus's compact, entry-level sport sedan. The current third-generation debuted for the 2014 model year. RWD versions use an eight-speed automatic transmission. AWD versions have a six-speed. Lexus added a range-topping IS 500 with a 472 hp naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 for the 2022 model year.

Body Style: Sedan

Trims:

IS 300 RWD/AWD

IS 350 F Sport

IS 350 F Sport Performance

IS 350 F Sport Design

IS 500 F Sport Performance



Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four

3.5-liter V6

5.0-liter V8

Base MSRP: $40,585

ES

The ES is Lexus's midsize luxury sedan. Known for its reliability and value, it is Lexus's best-selling non-SUV model in the United States. ES 250 models have a 203-hp 2.5-liter inline-four and AWD. ES 350 models have a 302 hp 3.5-liter V6 and FWD. ES 300h models use a 2.5-liter hybrid with 215 hp and FWD.

Body Style: Sedan

Trims:

ES 250 AWD

ES 250 Luxury AWD

ES 250 Ultra Luxury AWD

ES 250 F Sport Design AWD

ES 350

ES 350 Luxury

ES 350 Ultra Luxury

ES 350 F Sport Design

ES 350 F Sport Handling

Hybrid Trims:

ES 300h

ES 300h Luxury

ES 300h Ultra Luxury

ES 300h F Sport Design

ES 300h F Sport Handling

Engines:

2.5-liter inline-four

3.5-liter V6

2.5-liter inline-four hybrid

Base MSRP: $42,490

LS

The LS is Lexus's full-sized flagship luxury sedan. It was the first Lexus-branded model built in 1989. It's available with either a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 putting out 416 hp or a 3.5-liter V6 hybrid powertrain putting out 354 hp. All models use a 10-speed automatic transmission and can be fitted with either RWD or AWD.

Body Style: Sedan

Trims:

LS 500 RWD/AWD

LS 500 F Sport RWD/AWD

LS 500h AWD

Engines:

Twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6

3.5-liter V6 hybrid

Base MSRP: $77,535

RC

Lexus

The RC is Lexus's two-door compact sport coupe. There are two engines, a 2.0-liter inline-four turbo that puts out 241 hp and a 3.5-liter V6 that puts out 260 hp. Both engines can be paired with RWD or AWD. Lexus has offered high-performance RC F versions powered by a 5.0-liter V8, though none is currently available on the website.

Body Style: Coupe

Trims:

RC 300 RWD/AWD

RC 300 F Sport RWD/AWD

RC 350 RWD/AWD

RC 350 F Sport RWD/AWD

Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four

3.5-liter V6

Base MSRP:$43,970

LC

Lexus

The LC is Lexus's premium two-door grand tourer. It comes as a coupe or a convertible. The coupe can be had in a 471-hp gas-powered version with a 10-speed automatic version or a 354-hp hybrid version with that uses a four-speed automatic and a CVT. The LC only comes in RWD.

Body Style: Coupe, Convertible

Trims:

LC 500

LC 500h

LC 500 Convertible

Engines:

5.0-liter V8

3.5-liter V6 hybrid

Base MSRP: $94,600

Lexus SUVs and Crossovers:

UX

The UX, or "Urban Explorer," is Lexus's entry-level subcompact luxury crossover that debuted for the 2019 model year. It's Lexus's most affordable vehicle, with a price tag starting at $35,925. The big change for 2023 is the UX is dropping its base gas engine and will only be available as a 2.0-liter inline-four hybrid with 181 hp and AWD.

Body Style: Crossover SUV

Trims:

UX 250h

UX 250h F Sport Design

UX 250h F Sport Handling

UX 250h Premium

Engine:

2.0-liter inline-four hybrid

Base MSRP: $35,925

NX

Lexus

The NX is Lexus's smaller compact luxury crossover. And the brand debuted an all-new model for 2022, which debuted Lexus's new infotainment system. The NX now features a four-engine lineup. Lexus offers base naturally-aspirated (203 hp) and turbocharged (275 hp) combustion models. The NX can also be ordered as a hybrid (240 hp) or plug-in hybrid (304 hp). All trims except the base model come standard with AWD.

Body Style: Crossover SUV

Trims:

NX 250 FWD/AWD

NX 350 AWD

NX 350 F Sport Handling AWD

NX 350h AWD

NX 450h+ AWD

NX 450h+ F Sport Handling AWD

Engines:

2.5-liter inline-four

Turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four

2.5-liter inline-four hybrid

2.5-liter inline-four PHEV

Base MSRP: $39,755

RX

Lexus

The RX is Lexus's midsize luxury crossover. It's the brand's best-selling vehicle by far in America, typically outselling the brand's entire car division combined. Lexus debuted an all-new version for the 2023 model year, which downsizes from V6 powertrains.

The RX comes in both FWD and AWD with either a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four (275 hp) or a 2.5-liter inline-four hybrid (246 hp). A new high-performance edition, the RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD trim, uses a 366 hp hybrid version of the turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four.

Body Style: Crossover SUV

Trims:

RX 350 FWD / AWD

RX 350 Premium FWD/AWD

RX 350 Premium+

RX 350h Premium+ AWD

RX 350 Luxury

RX 350h Luxury AWD

RX 350 F Sport Handling AWD

RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD

Engines:

Turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four

2.5-liter inline-four hybrid

Turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four hybrid

Base MSRP: $48,550

GX

Lexus

The GX is Lexus's midsize body-on-frame SUV. It's sold in other markets as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a smaller, cheaper, but still very capable off-roader. The GX is dated — the current model entered production in 2009 — but remains very popular and finally received Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

All GX models receive a 301 hp 4.6-liter V8 engine, a six-speed automatic transmission, full-time four-wheel-drive and third-row seating. An all-new new model — potentially a four-cylinder hybrid — should arrive within the next couple of model years.

Body Style: SUV

Trims:

GX 460

Engines:

4.6-liter V8

Base MSRP: $57,575

LX

Tyler Duffy

The LX is Lexus's flagship, full-sized luxury SUV. It's all-new for the 2022 model year. And it's heavily based on the J300 Toyota Land Cruiser, which did not come to America. The big chang is the powertrain; Lexus abandoned the old reliable 5.7-liter V8 for a more powerful twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, putting out 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Luxury trims have also moved the LX upmarket, with upper-level trim price tags reaching the six figures.

Body Style: SUV

Models:

LX 600

LX 600 Premium

LX 600 F Sport Handling

LX 600 Luxury

LX 600 Ultra Luxury

Engines:

Twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6

Base MSRP: $89,160

