Ford's Electric Three-Row SUV: Everything You Need to Know

Ford already revealed one pillar of its future EV plans, confirming the development of the Project T3 pickup. During a Capital Markets Day presentation, Ford revealed a second vehicle that will join it, a three-row all-electric SUV, which CEO Jim Farley analogized to a "personal bullet train."

Here's what we know about Ford's new three-row electric SUV so far.

It will run on a dedicated EV platform

Ford's F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach E run on modified bespoke platforms. The next generation of EVs will use dedicated EV platforms that will provide benefits like enhanced interior space with a flat floor and help reduce production costs. The new three-row SUV should share what may be called the TE1 platform with the Project T3.

Ford is targeting 350 miles of range

Ford says the new SUV will achieve 350 miles of combined range on a 100 kWh battery pack. The SUV will deliver at least 300 miles of continuous highway cruising at 70 mph. The new SUV will also be able to replace that range quickly. Ford says it will be able to add 150 miles of range on a DC fast charger.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Doug Field sharing some new details on Ford EVs.



Says a 3-row family SUV is coming in 2025 with a 350-mile range. He likened it to an Expedition. pic.twitter.com/FixnHKIj2Y — Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) May 22, 2023

It's not clear yet what this SUV will look like

Ford's teaser photo showed seats and a flat floor plan. It didn't offer a silhouette. Execs likened the new three-row SUV to an Expedition but noted that it would ride lower and be sleeker-shaped for better aerodynamics. Michael Martinez of Automotive News suggested it could be an Explorer-sized EV set to be built in Canada. An Explorer-sized vehicle with a flat EV platform floor could theoretically offer Expedition-like cabin space.

The new Ford three-row will arrive in 2025

Ford confirmed plans for the new three-row SUV to arrive in 2025. It should be a key component of Ford's plans to be building 2 million EVs per year by 2026.