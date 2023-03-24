Ford's New Project T3 Electric Pickup: Everything You Need to Know
Will it be a Ranger? A Maverick? Or something completely different?
Ford did a masterful job with the F-150 Lightning. The electric pickup was a no-brainer pick for our game-changing vehicle of 2022. But it's effectively old tech — a reworked version of the 14th-generation F-150 rather than a ground-up electric vehicle on a dedicated platform.
With the Silverado EV and the Ram 1500 REV, Chevy and Ram are skipping the "F-150 Lightning" development stage and building new ground-up EV trucks on new platforms. Those trucks will lean harder into the advantages offered by electric vehicles and exceed the F-150 Lightning on range and capability. But Ford has no plans to be left behind.
Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed last year that Ford was working on a new EV truck to match competitors. And it's being referred to by the code name Project T3, which stands for "trust the truck." We expect the eventual truck will receive some form of F-Series branding.
Here's what we know about Ford's Project T3 electric pickup truck so far.
Ford has confirmed that it will start building the new electric pickup at its Blue Oval City EV plant in West Tennessee in 2025.
Ford has not confirmed a reveal timeline yet. But using some deductive reasoning...Ford will hold a reveal of the production truck before it goes into production. Ford will likely unveil a concept/prototype of the new truck to whet the appetite for that reveal. It's conceivable we could see at least a vision of what Ford has in mind by late 2023 or early 2024.
Ford hasn't released many details about the new truck's capabilities yet. But Farley compared the new truck to the Millenium Falcon.
"PJ O’Rourke once described American pickups as ‘a back porch with an engine attached.’ Well, this new truck is going to be like the Millennium Falcon – with a back porch attached," Farley said.
Ford also noted that Project T3 will be fully updatable and constantly improving (likely through wireless software updates). Ford also confirmed it will have "exportable power" like the F-150 Lightning. The truck should also be better at doing truck stuff like towing and hauling.
Ford's only real issue with the F-150 Lightning has been building enough of them to meet demand; Ford initially planned to build about 40,000 F-150 Lightnings per year and ended up with nearly 200,000 reservations before closing that process down.
It sounds like that won't be an issue with the Project T3 truck, noting that Blue Oval City will eventually be able to produce 500,000 electric trucks per year.
