The 2024 Ford Ranger Has Arrived: Everything You Need to Know
And this time we're getting the Raptor.
Ford brought the "new" Ranger back to the U.S. back in 2019. But that truck was really the global Ranger Ford had been selling in other markets since 2011. We're finally getting an all-new Ranger for 2024. And while it's still a global truck, it's tailored a bit more to American tastes and requirements. Oh, and we're getting a Raptor version this time too.
Here's what you need to know about the all-new 2024 Ford Ranger.
The Ranger uses a modified version of the existing platform. It has a fully boxed frame. The wheelbase grew two inches longer and it has a two-inch wider track, which — like in the GMC Canyon — will provide ride improvements in addition to just looking cooler.
Ground clearance — up to 10.4 with the 4x4 model — is 1.5 inches higher. All Rangers — at least for now — have the larger SuperCrew cabin.
Customers didn’t like being stuck with a four-pot as the only engine option. Ford heard their complaints. The next Ranger basically offers the Bronco engine lineup.
The 2.3-liter inline-four EcoBoost from the last generation is the base model with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Ford’s 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost, with 315 hp and 400 lb-ft, is available as an upgrade. Both pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Both 4x2 and 4x4 versions will be available.
Ford has offered a Ranger Raptor abroad. Now, it’s coming to America. It packs the same Ford Performance 3.0-liter V6 as the Bronco Raptor, with 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. It also gets an electronic two-speed transfer case (other 4x4 Rangers have a shift-on-the-fly system).
Additional Ranger Raptor upgrades include a reinforced boxed frame, 2.5-inch Fox live valve shocks, a Watts link rear suspension, locking front and rear differentials, 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires and optional beadlock wheels.
Both 4x4 and 4x2 Rangers can tow up to 7,500 lbs. That’s slightly below the new Canyon/Colorado and the Gladiator but more than the current Tacoma. The Ranger Raptor can tow 5,510 lbs. The Ranger receives some Ford towing tech such as Pro Trailer Backup Assist, an integrated trailer brake controller and a 360-degree camera. The Ranger is rated for a max of 1,805 lbs of payload with the 4x2 and 1,711 lbs with the 4x4.
The Ranger is better equipped for hauling gear. The rear seat folds flat for a bigger interior storage area. There are also compartments underneath the seats. The wider track also means a wider bed that can accommodate items up to four feet long.
The new Ranger interior features either 8-inch or 12-inch digital instrument displays and 10.1-inch or 12-inch center console touchscreens. The Ranger now has an embedded 4G LTE modem for over-the-air software updates. A wireless charge pad is available. The 2024 Ranger also gets zone lighting and bed lighting features to help illuminate your campsite.
Ford says the base model XL Ranger will start at $34,160. The Ranger Raptor will begin at $56,960. The build and price tool should launch later this month.
Very soon. Ford says ordering will begin later this month. Deliveries will start in late Summer 2023 for the 2.3-liter Ranger and late Fall 2023 for the 2.7-liter Ranger. The Ranger Raptor will hit dealers in late Summer 2023.
