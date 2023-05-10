The 2024 Ford Ranger Has Arrived: Everything You Need to Know

Ford brought the "new" Ranger back to the U.S. back in 2019. But that truck was really the global Ranger Ford had been selling in other markets since 2011. We're finally getting an all-new Ranger for 2024. And while it's still a global truck, it's tailored a bit more to American tastes and requirements. Oh, and we're getting a Raptor version this time too.

Here's what you need to know about the all-new 2024 Ford Ranger.

