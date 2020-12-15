Today's Top Stories
The Coolest Camping Trailers We Saw in 2020

As the year ends, check out some of our favorite (and most luxurious) ways to get off the grid.

By Tyler Duffy
bowlus road chief endless highways travel trailer
Bowlus

Camping trailers may be the most versatile recreational vehicles available — even if they're not technically, y'know, vehicles. Rooftop tents offer ease of use, and camper vans offer greater maneuverability, but neither can be exactly what you need the way a camping trailer — whether you need an off-road-capable mobile campsite or what amounts to a luxury apartment on wheels.

We wrote about quite a few camping trailers in 2020. Below are eight of our favorites.

Airstream Nest
airstream nest
Scott Kranz

It’s still stylish, still well-made, and still packs a tremendous amount of features into a tidy footprint. But does a lack of aluminum mean the Nest lacks that Airstream soul?

LEARN MORE

Australian Off Road Sierra ZR
sierra zr micro camper gear patrol lead full
AOR

Whatever your particular setup might be, the common element with all Sierra ZR is off-road capability. With dual Outback Armour Offroad shocks on each wheel and a 40.7-degree departure angle, it can follow your off-road vehicle of choice pretty much anywhere.

LEARN MORE

Bowlus Road Chief Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition
bowlus trailer interior
Bowlus

It seems fairly apt that, among the products included in the Neiman Marcus fantasy gift collection this year, is one of the fanciest, most elegant travel trailers to grace 21st century roadways: a Bowlus Road Chief.

LEARN MORE

Earth Traveler Teardrop Trailer
earth traveler teardrop trailer
Earth Traveler

Moving a trailer around often means dropping big money on a full-sized pickup truck, or at the very least a large SUV. The new Earth Traveler Teardrop trailers seeks to flip the script on that old idea. Weighing just 216 pounds in base form, the Earth T250LX camper is light enough for just about any car to tow it around.

LEARN MORE

The 11 Pieces of Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
hero grill
Huckberry

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make the experience even tastier.

LEARN MORE

Living Vehicle 2020 Series
living vehicle trailer
Living Vehicle

The model is designed for full-time living and spending substantial time off the grid. It’s a luxury apartment on wheels — one that will also minimize your energy consumption and water waste.

LEARN MORE

Mobi Nomad Mobi X
mobi nomad mobi x camping trailer
Mobi Nomad

The Mobi X is a tiny thing when set up in roaming mode: just a bit more than 12 feet long, less than five and a half feet wide, and about six-feet-three-inches from ground to rooftop. But once you stop, it transforms into a delightful little place to live.

LEARN MORE

Safari Condo Alto A2124
safari condo trailer
Safari Condo

The newest Safari Condo seems perfect for anyone who wants to bring the comfort of home to the outside world while spewing fewer greenhouse gases into the atmosphere in the process.

LEARN MORE

Winnebago Hike
winnebago hike camper gear patrol slide 1
Winnebago

While it may not be as badass and capable as some of the true off-road camping trailers out there, we have a feeling many of people would rather trade off a bit of capability for a lot more comfort.

LEARN MORE

The Best Rooftop Tents You Can Buy
roofnest eagle gear patrol feature
Courtesy

If you’ve always enjoyed the top bunk, you should invest in a rooftop car tent.

LEARN MORE

