The Coolest Camping Trailers We Saw in 2020
As the year ends, check out some of our favorite (and most luxurious) ways to get off the grid.
Camping trailers may be the most versatile recreational vehicles available — even if they're not technically, y'know, vehicles. Rooftop tents offer ease of use, and camper vans offer greater maneuverability, but neither can be exactly what you need the way a camping trailer — whether you need an off-road-capable mobile campsite or what amounts to a luxury apartment on wheels.
We wrote about quite a few camping trailers in 2020. Below are eight of our favorites.
It’s still stylish, still well-made, and still packs a tremendous amount of features into a tidy footprint. But does a lack of aluminum mean the Nest lacks that Airstream soul?
Whatever your particular setup might be, the common element with all Sierra ZR is off-road capability. With dual Outback Armour Offroad shocks on each wheel and a 40.7-degree departure angle, it can follow your off-road vehicle of choice pretty much anywhere.
It seems fairly apt that, among the products included in the Neiman Marcus fantasy gift collection this year, is one of the fanciest, most elegant travel trailers to grace 21st century roadways: a Bowlus Road Chief.
Moving a trailer around often means dropping big money on a full-sized pickup truck, or at the very least a large SUV. The new Earth Traveler Teardrop trailers seeks to flip the script on that old idea. Weighing just 216 pounds in base form, the Earth T250LX camper is light enough for just about any car to tow it around.
The model is designed for full-time living and spending substantial time off the grid. It’s a luxury apartment on wheels — one that will also minimize your energy consumption and water waste.
The Mobi X is a tiny thing when set up in roaming mode: just a bit more than 12 feet long, less than five and a half feet wide, and about six-feet-three-inches from ground to rooftop. But once you stop, it transforms into a delightful little place to live.
The newest Safari Condo seems perfect for anyone who wants to bring the comfort of home to the outside world while spewing fewer greenhouse gases into the atmosphere in the process.
While it may not be as badass and capable as some of the true off-road camping trailers out there, we have a feeling many of people would rather trade off a bit of capability for a lot more comfort.
If you’ve always enjoyed the top bunk, you should invest in a rooftop car tent.