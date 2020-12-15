The Coolest Camping Trailers We Saw in 2020

Camping trailers may be the most versatile recreational vehicles available — even if they're not technically, y'know, vehicles. Rooftop tents offer ease of use, and camper vans offer greater maneuverability, but neither can be exactly what you need the way a camping trailer — whether you need an off-road-capable mobile campsite or what amounts to a luxury apartment on wheels.

We wrote about quite a few camping trailers in 2020. Below are eight of our favorites.