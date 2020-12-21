Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
These 10 Cars (Or Rather, Their Drivers) Get the Most DUIs
A new study on DUI rates suggests you should give Ram 2500 and Subaru WRX drivers a wide berth.
Recently, Insurify.com conducted a study to determine which vehicle models had the most drivers with a citation for driving under the influence. They consulted data from 2.7 million car insurance applications and determined the proportion of drivers with a DUI per 1,000 vehicles.
Six of the top 10 vehicles were pickup trucks, with the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty having the highest rate of 45.3 per 1,000 compared to a national average of 17.9. (Or to put it another way: it seems nearly five percent of Ram 2500 drivers on the road have a DUI on their record.) Sporty sedans rounded out the top 10.
As you might have expected, based on lists for most accidents and most speeding tickets, the infamous Subaru WRX appeared in the top 10.
The three cars with the fewest DUIs on Insurify.com's list were the Toyota RAV4, the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Toyota Sienna.
Check out the top ten list below.
Drivers with a DUI: 45.3 per 1,000
Drivers with a DUI: 35.9 per 1,000
Drivers with a DUI: 31.7 per 1,000
Drivers with a DUI: 31.1 per 1,000
Drivers with a DUI: 30.5 per 1,000
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.
Drivers with a DUI: 30.0 per 1,000
Drivers with a DUI: 29.0 per 1,000
Drivers with a DUI: 28.9 per 1,000
Drivers with a DUI: 28.3 per 1,000
Drivers with a DUI: 28.0 per 1,000
We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.