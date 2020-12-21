Today's Top Stories
These 10 Cars (Or Rather, Their Drivers) Get the Most DUIs

A new study on DUI rates suggests you should give Ram 2500 and Subaru WRX drivers a wide berth.

By Tyler Duffy
2021 ram 2500 heavy duty
FCA US LLC

Recently, Insurify.com conducted a study to determine which vehicle models had the most drivers with a citation for driving under the influence. They consulted data from 2.7 million car insurance applications and determined the proportion of drivers with a DUI per 1,000 vehicles.

Six of the top 10 vehicles were pickup trucks, with the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty having the highest rate of 45.3 per 1,000 compared to a national average of 17.9. (Or to put it another way: it seems nearly five percent of Ram 2500 drivers on the road have a DUI on their record.) Sporty sedans rounded out the top 10.

As you might have expected, based on lists for most accidents and most speeding tickets, the infamous Subaru WRX appeared in the top 10.

The three cars with the fewest DUIs on Insurify.com's list were the Toyota RAV4, the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Toyota Sienna.

Check out the top ten list below.

Ram 2500
new 2020 ram heavy duty limited black announced
FCA US LLC

Drivers with a DUI: 45.3 per 1,000

Chevrolet S-10
chevy s 10
Akdylan18 - Wikipedia

Drivers with a DUI: 35.9 per 1,000

BMW 4 Series
bmw 4 series
BMW

Drivers with a DUI: 31.7 per 1,000

Audi A4
audi car
Audi

Drivers with a DUI: 31.1 per 1,000

Dodge Dakota
dodge dakota mx warrior gear patrol lead full
FCA US LLC.

Drivers with a DUI: 30.5 per 1,000

Subaru WRX
subaru wrx gear patrol feature
Subaru

Drivers with a DUI: 30.0 per 1,000

BMW 7 Series
bmw 7 series
BMW

Drivers with a DUI: 29.0 per 1,000

Ford Ranger
ford ranger
Ford

Drivers with a DUI: 28.9 per 1,000

Chevrolet Silverado
chevy silverado gear patrol feature
Chevrolet

Drivers with a DUI: 28.3 per 1,000

GMC Sierra
sierra denali newfoundland 7
GMC

Drivers with a DUI: 28.0 per 1,000

