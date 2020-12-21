These 10 Cars (Or Rather, Their Drivers) Get the Most DUIs

Recently, Insurify.com conducted a study to determine which vehicle models had the most drivers with a citation for driving under the influence. They consulted data from 2.7 million car insurance applications and determined the proportion of drivers with a DUI per 1,000 vehicles.

Six of the top 10 vehicles were pickup trucks, with the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty having the highest rate of 45.3 per 1,000 compared to a national average of 17.9. (Or to put it another way: it seems nearly five percent of Ram 2500 drivers on the road have a DUI on their record.) Sporty sedans rounded out the top 10.

As you might have expected, based on lists for most accidents and most speeding tickets, the infamous Subaru WRX appeared in the top 10.

The three cars with the fewest DUIs on Insurify.com's list were the Toyota RAV4, the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Toyota Sienna.

Check out the top ten list below.