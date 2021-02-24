Ford's New Explorer King Ranch Brings Western-Themed Luxury to the Midsize SUV Party

The new Explorer King Ranch keeps the Texas-themed trim going

King Ranch Fords have been around for two decades now, ever since FoMoCo debuted the package on F-150 models with some of the coolest leather seats ever to appear in a car. Since then, the trim level has trickled down the lineup, spreading over to the Super Duty and Expedition models. 2021 marks the first time the name it appears on an Explorer.

Mechanically, the King Ranch is pretty much like any other high-end Explorer: it comes in rear- or all-wheel-drive, and is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 365 horsepower and 380 lb-ft. Look closely, though, and you might spy the "Running W" logos that show up on KR Fords adorning the wheels, as well other minor King Ranch-exclusive visual tweaks.