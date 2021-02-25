We love driving all the new cars out there, but picking one up that's off a lease can be much more economical way to take home a new vehicle. But how do you choose which lightly used car to buy?

Well, J.D. Power has released the results from their 2021 U.S. vehicle dependability study, which looked at the most reliable vehicles amongst the land's 2018 model-year cars and trucks after three years of ownership.

The Porsche 911, for the record, was the most reliable car overall if you need a selling point for your significant other to approve that 991 model you found. But we know that isn't the ideal solution for everyone, so we've pulled together this list of 10 great used cars from model year 2018 that should be both reliable and fun.