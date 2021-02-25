These Are the Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own
J.D. Power has published its annual list of the most reliable used cars, and the list includes some of our favorites.
We love driving all the new cars out there, but picking one up that's off a lease can be much more economical way to take home a new vehicle. But how do you choose which lightly used car to buy?
Well, J.D. Power has released the results from their 2021 U.S. vehicle dependability study, which looked at the most reliable vehicles amongst the land's 2018 model-year cars and trucks after three years of ownership.
The Porsche 911, for the record, was the most reliable car overall if you need a selling point for your significant other to approve that 991 model you found. But we know that isn't the ideal solution for everyone, so we've pulled together this list of 10 great used cars from model year 2018 that should be both reliable and fun.
J.D. Power says the BMW 2 Series is the most reliable small premium car. Here's a 230i coupe we found with 40,000 miles for $23,990.
The Camaro is the most reliable mid-size sporty car. Here's a 2018 SS version with a manual and fewer than 7,000 miles for just $32,990.
The G80 is a great value as a new car. It was also the most reliable midsize premium car, as per J.D. Power. Here's a 2018 Genesis G80 with less than 40,000 miles for $25,990.
The Macan may be the most fun compact crossover on sale. It's surely the most affordable Porsche, though — and J.D. Power says it's super reliable. Here's a 2018 Porsche Macan we found with just over 20,000 miles for $42,990.
The GX has the Lexus badge, Land Cruiser build quality and capability and a more affordable price point. Here's a 2018 model with less than 30,000 miles for $39,990.
The Silverado HD is the most reliable large heavy-duty pickup per J.D. Power. Here's a 2018 LTZ trim 2500HD with the Z71 off-road package for $52,590.
Nissan let the last Frontier run on forever. But despite its age, J.D. Power says it's the most reliable mid-size pickup. Here's a 2018 crew cab version we found with less than 50,000 miles for $22,990.
J.D. Power says the Mercedes-Benz GLA is the most reliable small premium SUV. Here's a reasonably low-mileage FWD version we found for less than $25,000.
The Volkswagen Beetle has been the most reliable compact car according to J.D. Power. Here's a 2018 hardtop with fewer than 20,000 miles and the SE Premium package for $20,590.
What's the most reliable used minivan? J.D. Power says it's the Toyota Sienna. Here's a 2018 XLE trim with a little over 40,000 miles for $26,990.
