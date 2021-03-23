We’ll be straight with you: $20,000 is a lot of money, but not when you’re buying a new car. Factoring in the mandatory destination charges, the Big Three combined sell only one new car within that budget, and it’s the 98-horsepower Chevy Spark.

You can purchase a quality car for $20,000, but you’ll have to make sacrifices. You’re foregoing trucks and crossovers for the wonderful, undervalued world of sedans. You’re not going to get that slick new hybrid, or the more powerful engine. And at this price point, you really should consider getting a bit more value in a gently used car coming off a lease.

That said, here are some great new and (slightly) used car options within a $20,000 budget.