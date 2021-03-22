Jeep Magneto

As promised, the Magneto is an all-electric Jeep Wrangler, and it's electric in a way that Wrangler traditionalists will love. It's a two-door model — and it has a functional six-speed manual transmission. Jeep tuned the e-motor to almost precisely match the 3.6-liter V6's 285 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque.

Unfortunately, the Magneto is more of a skunkworks project than a soon-to-be-produced vehicle. It's based on a 2020 Wrangler Rubicon, but has battery packs stuffed under the hood, in the trunk and along both sides where the fuel tank would have been. Jeep says it weighs about 5,750 pounds — around 1,500 lbs more than the current two-door Rubicon. One number that hasn't been mentioned is the expected range, which probably isn't great.

Jeep says they plan to refine the Magneto concept in the coming years and to gauge customer feedback. So, if you're heading to Moab, don't be shy about letting Jeep officials know you would absolutely like an EV Wrangler with a stick shift.