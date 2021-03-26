The New Nissan Z Could Be Way Cheaper Than the Supra and Mustang GT, Leak Says
A forum leak offers up what could be some key info on the new sports car.
Nissan's new Z car is one of the cars we can't wait to drive in 2021. We recently got our best look yet at the production version of the car. We now have an interesting leak claiming insider info about the new car that popped up on the 400Zclub.com forum.
Here are the leak's major claims about the 2022 Nissan 400Z.
The post says the car will just be known as the "Nissan Z" outside of Japan, instead of the "400Z." It will be called the "Fairlady Z" in Japan.
The leak says that all Z cars will get the 400-horsepower 3.0-liter turbo from the Q50 Red Sport. That would be less power than listed in the Project Cars 3 leak — though the weight, 3,252 pounds, allegedly remains be the same.
Per the leak, the six-speed manual will come over from the 370Z, and the automatic will be the Mercedes-sourced nine-speed used in other Nissan applications. It will reportedly run on a modified version of the 370Z's platform.
With cars from the Nineties becoming increasingly cool, it’s time to turn our attention to the Aughts and figure out which of yesterday’s cool cars will wind up loved tomorrow.
The post claims the base MSRP will be $34,995. There will reportedly be a $5K Type S package with Brembo brakes other sporty features, while a purported $5K Type T package will offer luxury items like leather, heated, cooled and power seats. Type ST versions will allegedly offer both together for $10K.
For perspective, that would be a starting price that's $16,000 cheaper than the six-cylinder Toyota Supra ($50,900), while — at least on paper — having more power. It would even be cheaper than the Ford Mustang GT.
The leak says there will be a NISMO version of the Z, and that it "won't just be a body kit, exhaust, tune and some badges." The source likened it to a "Baby GT-R."
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.