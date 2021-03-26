There will allegedly only be a 400-horsepower version of the Z

The leak says that all Z cars will get the 400-horsepower 3.0-liter turbo from the Q50 Red Sport. That would be less power than listed in the Project Cars 3 leak — though the weight, 3,252 pounds, allegedly remains be the same.

Per the leak, the six-speed manual will come over from the 370Z, and the automatic will be the Mercedes-sourced nine-speed used in other Nissan applications. It will reportedly run on a modified version of the 370Z's platform.