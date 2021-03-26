Today's Top Stories
1
Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?
2
This G-SHOCK Is One of the Brand’s Finest Watches
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Enter for a Chance to Win $1,000

The New Nissan Z Could Be Way Cheaper Than the Supra and Mustang GT, Leak Says

A forum leak offers up what could be some key info on the new sports car.

By Tyler Duffy
nissan 400z proto z 2022
Nissan

Nissan's new Z car is one of the cars we can't wait to drive in 2021. We recently got our best look yet at the production version of the car. We now have an interesting leak claiming insider info about the new car that popped up on the 400Zclub.com forum.

Here are the leak's major claims about the 2022 Nissan 400Z.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 400Z will reportedly just be called "Nissan Z"
nissan z proto
Nissan

The post says the car will just be known as the "Nissan Z" outside of Japan, instead of the "400Z." It will be called the "Fairlady Z" in Japan.

There will allegedly only be a 400-horsepower version of the Z
nissan z proto
Nissan

The leak says that all Z cars will get the 400-horsepower 3.0-liter turbo from the Q50 Red Sport. That would be less power than listed in the Project Cars 3 leak — though the weight, 3,252 pounds, allegedly remains be the same.

Per the leak, the six-speed manual will come over from the 370Z, and the automatic will be the Mercedes-sourced nine-speed used in other Nissan applications. It will reportedly run on a modified version of the 370Z's platform.

10 Cool Cars From the 2000s Sure to Become Future Classics
honda s2000
Honda

With cars from the Nineties becoming increasingly cool, it’s time to turn our attention to the Aughts and figure out which of yesterday’s cool cars will wind up loved tomorrow.

LEARN MORE

It might be a hell of a lot cheaper than the Toyota Supra
nissan z proto
Nissan

The post claims the base MSRP will be $34,995. There will reportedly be a $5K Type S package with Brembo brakes other sporty features, while a purported $5K Type T package will offer luxury items like leather, heated, cooled and power seats. Type ST versions will allegedly offer both together for $10K.

For perspective, that would be a starting price that's $16,000 cheaper than the six-cylinder Toyota Supra ($50,900), while — at least on paper — having more power. It would even be cheaper than the Ford Mustang GT.

There's reportedly a sportier NISMO version coming too
nissan z proto
Nissan

The leak says there will be a NISMO version of the Z, and that it "won't just be a body kit, exhaust, tune and some badges." The source likened it to a "Baby GT-R."

These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Catch a Glimpse of Subaru's Badass New Outback
8 Cool New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
VW's Electric Bus Will Be Here in 2 Years
Dyson's Latest Innovation Is a Vacuum With Lasers
Two Months Hunting for the Most Wanted Bourbon
13 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
The Coolest Watches That Came Out in March 2021
Porsche Says the Panamera Isn't At Risk of Dying
Inov-8's New Running Shoe Packs Graphene Tech