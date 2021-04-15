Today's Top Stories
1
How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

The All-New Hyundai Santa Cruz: 5 Things You Need to Know

It's here, and it looks awesome. Just don't call it a truck, or someone at Hyundai will get annoyed with you.

By Tyler Duffy
hyundai santa cruz
DREW PHILLIPS

We’ve had the rumors and reports, and we’ve seen the teasers and leaked photos. Now, Hyundai has — finally — released its cool new (don’t call it a) compact pickup truck, the 2022 Santa Cruz. And you’ll be able to pick one up real soon.

Here’s what you need to know about the new rig.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Hyundai says the Santa Cruz is not a truck
hyundai santa cruz
DREW PHILLIPS

Hyundai is calling the Santa Cruz a “sport adventure vehicle” that is, by its own suggestion, “segment-shattering.” Essentially, it’s a crossover with an open bed to make it easier to carry gear. If you want to call it Hyundai’s take on the Subaru Baja, we aren’t going to fight you.

Hyundai will need to work on the acronym, however; BMW already has a claim on “SAV” for their “sport activity vehicles.”

The Santa Cruz is definitely a compact vehicle
hyundai santa cruz
DREW PHILLIPS

There was some confusion on how big the Santa Cruz was going to be. As it turns out, it comes in significantly smaller than a mid-size truck. It’s 14.3 inches shorter than the Honda Ridgeline, and 3.5 inches narrower. The bed comes in around four feet long, instead of the five-ish feet most midsize trucks have.

The Santa Cruz offers two engines
hyundai santa cruz
DREW PHILLIPS

Hyundai will give Santa Cruz buyers two engine options. The base powertrain is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder putting out 190+ horsepower and 180+ lb-ft of torque, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The upgrade engine should be more fun; it's a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four with 275+ horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. That unit gets an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters. AWD is standard on the more powerful model, but optional on the base version, where FWD is the entry-level choice.

The Santa Cruz packs good towing capability (for its size)
hyundai santa cruz
DREW PHILLIPS

The Santa Cruz can tow up to 3,500 lbs with the base engine and up to 5,000 pounds. That’s on par with the Ridgeline and better than a Subaru Outback. However, it won’t match up with the body-on-frame midsize trucks equipped with towing packages.

When can you buy a Hyundai Santa Cruz?
hyundai santa cruz
DREW PHILLIPS

Hyundai says the Santa Cruz will begin production in June and be available at dealers later in the summer. A reservation system will go online in late April. Santa Cruz pricing will be announced closer to the production launch.

These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
all new f 150 limited in smoked quartz tinted clearcoat
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

The Most Important Pieces of Gear You Need for Car Camping
hero grill
Huckberry

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make it even tastier.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Meet Mercedes-Benz's Electric S-Class Sibling
The North Face's Olympic Climbing Kit, Revealed
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Could Honda Revive the Prelude as a Future EV?
How to Remove a Dopey Logo from a Patagonia Fleece
The Q4 E-Tron Could Be Audi's Most Important Car
The Complete BMW Buying Guide
The Beloved Always Pan Comes in a Terracotta Color
This Obscene Custom 6x6 Ford Bronco Costs $400,000
The iPhone 13: Everything We Know So Far
Triumph Reveals a Steve McQueen Edition Scrambler