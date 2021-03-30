In January, NACTOY jurors announced their awards for the North American car, truck, and utility vehicle of the year. The World Car of the Year awards, however, will be announced in April.

The results of these global awards tend to be interesting. Last year, the World Car of the Year was a masterstroke of an SUV and sales phenomenon that met the moment, the Kia Telluride; the year before, it was the Jaguar I-Pace, which was a scintillating design but hasn't been a hot seller.

We just received word about the World Car of the Year award finalists, which will be the Honda E, the Toyota Yaris and the Volkswagen (or Voltswagen) ID.4. Check out the full list for each of the five awards below.