Honda, Toyota and VW Are Fighting to Be Crowned World Car of the Year

Honda, Toyota, and VW entries are duking it out to be named the World Car of the Year 2021.

By Tyler Duffy
coty
Courtesy

In January, NACTOY jurors announced their awards for the North American car, truck, and utility vehicle of the year. The World Car of the Year awards, however, will be announced in April.

The results of these global awards tend to be interesting. Last year, the World Car of the Year was a masterstroke of an SUV and sales phenomenon that met the moment, the Kia Telluride; the year before, it was the Jaguar I-Pace, which was a scintillating design but hasn't been a hot seller.

We just received word about the World Car of the Year award finalists, which will be the Honda E, the Toyota Yaris and the Volkswagen (or Voltswagen) ID.4. Check out the full list for each of the five awards below.

98th european motor show
Sjoerd van der WalGetty Images
1 of 13
Finalist, World Car / Urban Car / Car Design of the Year: Honda e

LEARN MORE

toyota yaris
SALVATORE DI NOLFIGetty Images
2 of 13
Finalist, World Car / Urban Car of the Year: Toyota Yaris

LEARN MORE

vw volkswagen id4 launch 1st edition
Will Sabel Courtney
3 of 13
Finalist, World Car of the Year: Volkswagen ID.4

READ OUR REVIEW

2020 land rover defender gear patrol
Land Rover
4 of 13
Finalist, World Luxury Car / Car Design of the Year: Land Rover Defender

READ OUR REVIEW

mercedes s class
Mercedes-Benz
5 of 13
Finalist, World Luxury Car of the Year: Mercedes S-Class

LEARN MORE

2021 ford f 150 tremor
Ford
6 of 13
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

polestar 2 us launch august 2020copyright freeref polestar2uslaunch 0015jpg
Polestar
7 of 13
Finalist, World Luxury Car of the Year: Polestar 2

READ OUR REVIEW

audi rs q8
Audi
8 of 13
Finalist, World Performance Car of the Year: Audi RS Q8

READ OUR REVIEW

911 turbo
Porsche
9 of 13
Finalist, World Performance Car of the Year: Porsche 911 Turbo

READ OUR REVIEW

toyota gr yaris
Toyota
10 of 13
Finalist, World Performance Car of the Year: Toyota GR Yaris

LEARN MORE

honda fit
Honda
11 of 13
Finalist, World Urban Car of the Year of the Year: Honda Jazz / Fit

LEARN MORE

mazda mx 30
Mazda
12 of 13
Finalist, World Car Design of the Year: Mazda MX-30

LEARN MORE

2022 subaru outback wilderness
Subaru
13 of 13
The Subaru Outback Wilderness Is a Station Wagon Ready to Kick Serious Dirt

Want a Subaru that's ready to blast well past the beaten path? Your car has arrived.

LEARN MORE

