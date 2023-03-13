Porsche announced its expansive growth plans in the summer of 2022. A key component of that growth plan is targeting “higher margin” segments. And Porsche announced one vehicle that will do that: a new three-row, flagship, all-electric luxury SUV that will slot above the Macan and Cayenne and reportedly goes by the codename "K1."

Porsche has not revealed the full details yet. But here’s what we know about the new three-row SUV so far.