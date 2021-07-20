The 2022 Porsche Macan packs more power

The big news for the refreshed Macan comes under the hood, where all three variants available for the 2022 model year boast added power. The base model's 2.0-liter turbo four is up 13 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque to 261 hp and 295 lb-ft; that's enough to let it launch control sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a claimed 5.8 seconds and run on to a top speed of 144 mph.

The Macan S still has a V6, but instead of the old 3.0-liter version with a single turbocharger, it now boasts a version of the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 found in the Macan GTS (and several other Porsche models). Here, it whips up 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, enough to make the SUV romp from 0 to 60 in 4.4 seconds and keep going all the way to 160 mph.

The Macan Turbo is taking 2022 off, so for now, the top banana in the Macan family is the GTS. Still, you won't miss it, because the new Macan GTS makes the same power as the old Macan Turbo: 404 hp and 434 lb-ft of torque, via that twin-turbo V6. 0-60 mph goes by in a claimed 4.1 seconds, while top speed sits at 169 mph.