How does the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 drive?

You have to drive the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 differently than many modern cars. Turbocharged cars deliver more low-end boost, but with a naturally aspirated motor, you need to push things higher up the rev range. Peak torque comes in at 5,000 RPM rpm with a 7,800 rpm redline. It’s a fun way to drive, and you get rewarded with a gratifying engine whine happening right behind your head. Other sports cars have more power, but the 394 hp here is about as much as you can use on a real road.

Handling? Well, it simply doesn't get much better than this. Even the base 718 Cayman is renowned for its handling, but this is about the best version of the car on offer. The car delivers nearly unparalleled synergy between driver and car. Whether you’re carving corners or scything through highway traffic, you think and the car moves with only the slightest of wheel adjustments. Feedback loops back from the car to the driver, giving you a tactile feel of how the tires are interacting with the undulating pavement beneath you.

Yes, other manufacturers can build you a precision instrument. But Porsches — even the racier ones — are also solid, reasonable everyday cars (why have a car if not to drive it?). The Cayman GTS 4.0 is intuitive and unintimidating. It rides firmly but also comfortably on crappy roads. The car even comported itself well — despite the lowered suspension — when a human navigation error north of Ann Arbor left me on a rutted dirt track.