15 Used Cars You Should Buy and Flip After Your Lease

Used car prices have risen dramatically with the coronavirus pandemic. More people feel like they need a car, and many of those that are buying have more disposable income to spend on cars; meanwhile, car companies are struggling to meet the demand for new vehicles due to the chip shortage.



If you have a car lease about to end, this trend could work to your advantage. An iSeeCars.com study found that the average three-year-old car coming off a lease is worth 31% — or $7,019 — more right now than the expected residual value. In theory, that means you could take the lower buy option in your lease agreement and then flip the car for a profit.



Here are the 15 cars that should generate the highest profit.